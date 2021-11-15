‘The Diary of River Song: New Recruit’ reviewed

❉ Rob Fairclough reports back from the BFI Southbank premiere of the first William Hartnell story to be animated in colour. Galaxy 4 is a strange story. The first serial written by a fan, Australian William Emms, it suggests a naivety about, or unfamiliarity with, Doctor Who’s format, putting you more in mind of a story from one of the series’ annuals: a pulp sci-fi tale of space age warrior women, the Drahvins, in a ‘don’t judge by appearances’ parable, which would have had Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry, a man fond of morals writ large, screaming “FFS, THIS IS TOO OBVIOUS!” For a series that had been remarkably accomplished in terms of visual storytelling up to this point, Galaxy 4 has a lot of dull ‘radio’ speech, in which the small cast of characters discuss what they might or might not do, or what’s happening, what might happen and what has happened. Even by 1960s TV standards, it’s slow and static.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO