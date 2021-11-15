ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Diary of River Song: New Recruit’ reviewed

By Ezekiel Thorp
wearecult.rocks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article❉ An intriguing set of stories centred around Alex Kingston’s time-travelling archaeologist and UNIT’s Liz Shaw. “You very quickly become convinced that River and Liz Shaw, the Doctor’s scientist companion, are genuine friends, despite not having known each other very long… a testament to the acting skills of Kingston and Daisy...

wearecult.rocks

Comments / 0

Related
wearecult.rocks

‘Doctor Who: Galaxy 4’ at the BFI

❉ Rob Fairclough reports back from the BFI Southbank premiere of the first William Hartnell story to be animated in colour. Galaxy 4 is a strange story. The first serial written by a fan, Australian William Emms, it suggests a naivety about, or unfamiliarity with, Doctor Who’s format, putting you more in mind of a story from one of the series’ annuals: a pulp sci-fi tale of space age warrior women, the Drahvins, in a ‘don’t judge by appearances’ parable, which would have had Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry, a man fond of morals writ large, screaming “FFS, THIS IS TOO OBVIOUS!” For a series that had been remarkably accomplished in terms of visual storytelling up to this point, Galaxy 4 has a lot of dull ‘radio’ speech, in which the small cast of characters discuss what they might or might not do, or what’s happening, what might happen and what has happened. Even by 1960s TV standards, it’s slow and static.
TV & VIDEOS
pcinvasion.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree review — Gardener of worlds

Games about farming and relaxation are beloved, but they mostly follow two schools of thought: either they’re like old-school Harvest Moon, or they’re like Animal Crossing. Grow: Song of the Evertree definitely reminds me of both of these franchises, but it also does a lot of things differently in quite creative ways. Whether you’re basking in the relaxing loveliness of taking care of one of your worlds or carefully decorating a section of the town as it populates, there’s plenty to like about what this game has to offer. Anyone fond of decoration and beautification will undoubtedly get the most out of it.
VIDEO GAMES
wearecult.rocks

‘Doctor Who: Flux – Once, Upon Time’

❉ Chapter three of Flux was a masterclass in well-constructed fantasy storytelling, writes Robert Fairclough. In my review of Chris Chibnall’s 2018 Series 11 season ‘finale’ The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, I rather caustically commented that “it was directed with all the urgency of a Sunday afternoon ramble.” I also criticised the episode for important plot beats that fell totally flat, and as well potentially interesting themes that were “so down in the mix they had no real importance within the story.”
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Briggs
Person
Jon Pertwee
Person
Tom Baker
Person
Daisy Ashford
Person
Howard Carter
Person
Alex Kingston
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Revolver

Review: Slipknot's New Song "Chapeltown Rag" Is Crushing Social Commentary

Slipknot have always been fascinated by the darker corners of humanity. As far back as the grisly "Purity" from their 1999 debut, Corey Taylor has had a specific affinity for orating the twisted crimes of violent serial killers. Technically, the Iowa manics' new song, "The Chapeltown Rag," is yet another instance of Taylor drawing inspiration from a murderous fiend — the notorious Yorkshire Ripper, who slayed 13 women in England throughout the late 1970s, and used the Leeds suburb of Chapeltown as his "hunting ground."
MUSIC
SFGate

'Swan Song' Review: A Tender, Terrific Weepie That Hits the Right Notes

Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” wastes little time posing deep, morally complex and compelling questions: If we could spare our loved ones from oppressive despair and heartache, would we make any sacrifice to do so? If we could clone ourselves without anyone knowing, would we? How do we identify to others and ourselves?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Unit#Doctor#Kingston#New Recruit
thefilmstage.com

SDAFF Review: Silent River is a Visually Inventive Yet Frustrating Lynchian Noir

Chris Chan Lee’s third feature Silent River has all the materials for a great noir. From an intriguing premise about a man on a run to the hallucinogenic visuals and its eerie mood, almost every detail feels like something that came out of the mind of David Lynch. Yet, in spite of that promising potential, Silent River ends up like an afterthought, too busy building atmosphere instead of crafting a compelling narrative.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The 5 Best New Songs

As music lovers, this week may have been a tough one. However, we also need to remember that we are a community with enough love and support to go around! Here at Paste, we recognize the therapeutic nature of listening to your favorite song. Why not find some new ones? Whether slipping into the melancholic beauty of caroline or dancing your heart out with Real Lies, Paste has something for everyone as always. Sit back, find some new tracks and take care of yourselves this week. We’re glad you’re with us.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

29 New Songs Out Today

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "MOONBEAM RAYS" They Might Be Giants' new album BOOK (yes it's a book, too) is out this Friday and to hold fans over a few more days they've shared the video for on of John Flansburgh's songs, "Moonbeam Rays." -- COURTNEY BARNETT - "IF I...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong New Developer Diary

Nacon also presents a new developer diary Vampires: The Masquerade Swansong. It is also musical. After the recent reveal of the three heroes of Vampires: The Masquerade Swansong, in fact, the new video focuses on the game’s soundtrack and in particular the composer Olivier Deriviere. In the video, he talks about his creative process in composing each hero’s themes. Galeb’s sense of justice and honour, Leysha’s gentleness towards her daughter, Emem’s desire for freedom and her status as Queen of the Night Olivier Deriviere was inspired by the backgrounds of these characters to create a very special musical world.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Encanto': New Song Clip Introduces Audiences to the Familia Madrigal Through a Song

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, people around the world are preparing to return home to their families — and Disney wants to introduce you to one of theirs, too. The company has released a new clip from Encanto, Walt Disney Animation’s newest upcoming film, featuring Stephanie Beatriz singing one of a number of new songs from Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, “The Family Madrigal."
MOVIES
thequakercampus.org

Bite-Sized Songs: to hell with it Album Review

Opening up her first full album with “Pain,” the song that arguably got her the most popularity from TikTok, is the perfect way for PinkPantheress to brand herself as a sentimental, nostalgic artist. On Oct. 15, to hell with it dropped on multiple music platforms, featuring a total of 10 songs — six of them being brand new, and four (“Pain,” “Passion,” “Just for me,” and “Break It Off”) being released previously.
MUSIC
GeekTyrant

Disney Announces New DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Animated Movie RODRICK RULES

Disney announced that they are developing a new film in its Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated franchise. Rodrick Rules will be the second film in the franchise and it’s headed to Disney+ in 2022. The first film in the new franchise, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is set to...
MOVIES
flaunt.com

Taylor Castro | New Song “Jade”

Music that’s bittersweet has an unfair emotional advantage over most other songs, simply because they play on many feelings and levels to different listeners, tending to connect with multiple personal aspects in a very complex bundle of emotions and memories. For singer-songwriter and actress Taylor Castro, the bittersweetness of reminiscence...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy