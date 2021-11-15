ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Random Facts Monday 11/15/21**PLUS BONUS FACT**

By Otis Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Freelancers originally referred to self-employed, sword-wielding mercenaries: literally “free lancers.”. 2. Humans could never “land” on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, or Neptune ....

Related
Mental_Floss

11 Fun Facts About Zoombinis

What’s small, blue, and needs to be rescued via a series of puzzle games? Zoombinis, of course! These blobs of goodwill graced the screens of many a ‘90s PC, inviting kids to use logic and experimentation as they led a troupe of exploited island workers through a Deep, Dark Forest and the Mountains of Despair en route to Zoombiniville. Saving the Zoombinis was a rite of passage for a lot of ‘90s kids. Here are 11 facts you might not know about the beloved Logical Journey of the Zoombinis game.
VIDEO GAMES

