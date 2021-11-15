ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google now allows the sale of medical tests kits

By Barry Schwartz
Searchengineland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has updated its Merchant Center policy now allows you to list your medical test kits both at-home results or lab results and over-the-counter test kits in both free and paid Google Shopping. What is new. Google’s new policy states...

searchengineland.com

