ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Splunk announces CEO's departure ahead of positive Q3 results

By Michael Gariffo
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData processing and management company Splunk said that CEO Douglas Merritt will step down effective immediately. According to the company's press release, Splunk plans to find a new CEO with "a proven track record of scaling operations and growing multi-billion dollar enterprises." During Merritt's tenure, Splunk's revenue has from $302...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) CEO Changxun Sun on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2021 8:00 AM ET. Changxun Sun - Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cloopen's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to, [Ilin Dai], Cloopen's Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Palo Alto Networks raises FY22 revenue guidance

Palo Alto Networks on Thursday published solid first quarter financial results and raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $170.3 million, or $1.64 per diluted share. First-quarter revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 per share on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Cloud security firm Lacework secures $1.3 billion in new funding round

Lacework has raised $1.3 billion in a new funding round to bolster its position in the cloud security market. Announced on Thursday, the Series D funding round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management. New investors have joined, including Liberty...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Workday acquires VNDLY for $510 million, reports strong Q3

Workday said it will acquire VNDLY, a cloud contractor and vendor management provider, for $510 million in cash. With the move, Workday is aiming to meld optimization tools for both internal and external salaried, hourly, contingent and outsourced workers. Workday said it was aiming to support talent management, costs, planning and compliance in a holistic approach.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Board Of Directors#Chair Of Splunk#Cfo#Salesforce
ZDNet

Nvidia reveals FTC has expressed concerns over $40 billion Arm deal

Nvidia has revealed the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has expressed concerns over the company's $40 billion deal to acquire Arm that was announced in September last year. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said at the company's Q3 results call on Wednesday evening that the FTC was reviewing the deal, and that the company has been in talks with the US regulator about how it can alleviate concerns around the deal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Did You Hear This Announcement During Spotify's Earnings Call?

Spotify says it's now the No. 1 platform for podcasts in the United States. That's a major achievement considering Apple's advantages in the country. It's capitalizing on the financial potential for podcasts. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had a lot of good news to share with investors when it reported its third-quarter...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pfizer launches search for new CFO as Frank D'Amelio announces his retirement

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday it's launching a search for a new chief financial officer because its current CFO Frank D'Amelio will retire. D'Amelio also held the position of executive vice president of global supply. The company named 18-year veteran Mike McDermott as executive vice president and chief global supply officer and a member of the company's executive leadership team reporting to chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, effective Jan. 1. D'Amelio joined Pfizer in 2007. During his tenure, he oversaw $150 billion in market cap growth and steered the company through its acquisition of Wyeth, along with other deals. McDermott started with the company in 2003 as head of then Wyeth's biotech manufacturing operations at its Pearl River, N.Y. site. He was named president of Pfizer Global Supply in 2019. "As a result of his efforts, Pfizer expects to achieve the goal of producing three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and four billion doses in 2022," the company said. Shares of Pfizer are up 34.8% so far this year, compared to a rise of 25.2% for the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ZDNet

Nvidia CEO: Supply chain mess 'was a wake-up call for everybody'

Graphics chip powerhouse Nvidia this afternoon reported fiscal Q3 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue that was higher as well, driven by record sales of chips for data centers, especially those that crunch artificial intelligence programs. However, revenue from chips...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Lowe’s Gains on Strong Q3 Results

Shares of North Carolina-based retail firm Lowe’s Companies (LOW) were trading up in the early trading hours on Wednesday after the company announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Lowe’s offers home improvement products like appliances, bathroom fittings, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, plumbing, lighting &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Shares of Cisco dip following mixed Q1 results

Shares of Cisco were down on Wednesday after the company published mixed first-quarter financial results. Sales were up across Cisco's newly-organized product categories, except for "hybrid work" products, which faced tough year-over-year comparisons. Total product order growth in Q1 was up 33% year-over-year, while product revenue was up 11%. Cisco's...
STOCKS
thefishsite.com

SalMar’s Q3 results undercut analyst expectations

A news release from SalMar shows operational EBIT of NOK 748mn (€75.57 million) in the third quarter, up from €66.5 million reported in the previous quarter and €65.1 million for the same period in 2020. The company harvested a total of 52,100 tonnes of fish, which gives an Operational EBIT per kg of €1.45. Despite these positive results, SalMar’s earning undershot analyst predictions of €91.8 million in earnings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Splunk Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050

Leading data platform provider also supports Business Ambition for 1.5° and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures campaigns to drive climate action. Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, announced its intent to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and a commitment to set a suite of shorter-term five, ten, and fifteen year science-based targets by the end of fiscal year 2023. All targets will be submitted to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and consistent with a 1.5°C ambition level.
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (ZTO) CEO Meisong Lai on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2021 7:30 PM ET. Good day. And welcome to the ZTO to announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 17, 2021, Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Microsoft reorgs its cloud business, creates new Strategic Missions and Technologies team

Microsoft's Cloud + AI business is reorganizing, and current Executive Vice President of Azure, Jason Zander, is taking on a newly created team called Strategic Missions and Technologies (SMT). Zander will be reporting in his new role directly to CEO Satya Nadella, with the mission of accelerating several of Microsoft's key emerging businesses, according to internal Microsoft emails announcing the latest changes on November 17.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Poshmark names former Amazon exec as CFO

Poshmark Inc. has named Rodrigo Brumana the company's new chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Brumana joins from Amazon.com Inc. where he was CFO of the company's global Private Brands business. "While we believe Poshmark has a deep bench across its finance team, we believe this hire brings more stability to company leadership and highlight Mr. Brumana's experience across marketplaces as we reiterate our market outperform rating and $30 price target," wrote JMP analysts in a note. Poshmark, which sells both new and secondhand items, recently reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and analysts. The stock was downgraded to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) CEO Wang Huang on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2021 7:30 AM ET. Wang Huang - Chairman of Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by to Zepp Health Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Activision Blizzard workers call for CEO departure

The chief of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure. A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Walmart CEO on Q3 results: it’ll be a strong holiday quarter

Walmart topped estimates in Q3 and raised its guidance for the full year. CEO Doug McMillan discussed quarterly results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the retail giant are still down more than 2.0% this morning. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy