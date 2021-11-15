ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Coltrane, Thundercat, Fela Kuti & More: The Week in Jazz

jazziz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Iconic John Coltrane Album Certified Platinum in the United States: John Coltrane’s A Love...

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

Related
jazziz.com

Esperanza Spalding, Wadada Leo Smith, Pat Martino & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Pat Martino Dies: Renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist Pat Martino passed away on November...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

JOHN COLTRANE’S SPIRITUAL JAZZ MASTERPIECE, A LOVE SUPREME, CERTIFIED PLATINUM IN THE U.S.

John Coltrane’s spiritual jazz masterpiece, A Love Supreme, has been certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1 million albums in the U.S. The achievement garners Coltrane his first-ever platinum record and is the first jazz album of the 1960s to receive platinum status, underscoring its enduring legacy and importance. Following weeks of writing and arranging, A Love Supreme, was recorded in one session on December 9, 1964 at Van Gelder Studios in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with Coltrane’s classic quartet – pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones – and was released on Impulse! Records, the following month, January of 1965. Composed and created by Coltrane as a “humble offering to the Divine,” it became an instant best-seller and received a GRAMMY nomination. Fifty-six years after its release, it remains one of the greatest albums ever recorded.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

John Coltrane’s 'A Love Supreme' Is First Jazz Album From the '60s to Go Platinum

John Coltrane‘s 1964 record A Love Supreme has been certified platinum by the RIAA, officially making it the first and only jazz record of the ’60s to achieve this feat. This reportedly marks the late jazz saxophonist’s first ever platinum certification, with Verve and Impulse! Records head Jamie Krents honoring the achievement by presenting the plaque to John and Alice Coltrane’s children, Ravi and Michelle, at the Coltrane family home last week.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Thundercat, Ben LaMar Gay, Brian Wilson & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Thundercat, “Dragonball Durag” feat. Jon Batiste. Thundercat performed his song “Dragonball Durag” on a recent episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, alongside Jon Batiste. This is...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
jazziz.com

JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Fred Hersch, John Scofield Dizzy Gillespie & More

Breath By Breath, Hersch’s first album pairing a jazz rhythm section with string quartet, is one of his most ambitious projects to date. The album’s core is “The Sati Suite” inspired by Hersch’s meditation practice performed by Hersch with Drew Gress, Jochen Rueckert, Rogerio Boccato, and the Crosby Street String Quartet. “Worldly Winds,” the album’s first single, is included in our JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist for November 15. (Photo and excerpt courtesy Rebecca Ashley/BK Music PR).
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Andy James and John Patitucci, “To Dream As One” feat. Jon Cowherd and Chris Potter

On their new album collaboration, vocalist Andy James and bassist John Patitucci join forces to co-lead a session that recreates the sultry atmosphere of a candlelight nightclub. The record boasts an all-star ensemble, performing a program of newly-arranged jazz standards and pop classics, as well as a couple of originals penned by James and her husband/creative partner Piero Pata. One of these originals is the smoldering and seductive “To Dream As One,” which features guest contributions by Jon Cowherd on organ and Chris Potter on tenor saxophone. You can listen to it via the player below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Harland
Person
Shai Maestro
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Satoko Fujii
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Femi Kuti
Person
Angelique Kidjo
Audiophile Audition

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group releases a stunning previously unreleased live recording of John Coltrane performing A Love Supreme. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle – Impulse/UMG B0034291-01 (2021) 180-gram stereo double vinyl, 75:28 *****:. (John Coltrane – tenor saxophone, percussion, McCoy Tyner – piano; Jimmy Garrison – double...
MUSIC
burlington-record.com

New jazz releases from Colorado-based trumpeters and more

A pair of new releases featuring Colorado-based trumpeters once again show the prominence and ingenuity of creative artists from our state. East Coast composer and big bandleader David Sanford has just released the powerful “A Prayer For Lester Bowie” on Dave Douglas’ (also a visionary trumpeter) Greenleaf Music label. Sanford’s expansive arrangements help make for one of the more engaging large-group albums of the year, and the music alternates between raucous and pensive. CU associate professor of Jazz Studies Brad Goode is present in the brass section, and fellow area trumpeter-academic Hugh Ragin is given.
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Next Jazz Legacy For a More Inclusive Jazz Future

New Music USA Partners With Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice to Launch New Program Next Jazz Legacy For a More Inclusive Jazz Future. Three-Year Program – With Major Funding From The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation – Will Increase Opportunities For Women and Non-Binary Musicians Through Apprenticeship, Financial Support and Promotion.
ENTERTAINMENT
spectrumnews1.com

All that jazz and more for musician Peter Cincotti

Upper East Side Native Peter Cincotti first started showing prowess on the piano at the age of 3, using a toy piano gifted by his grandmother. He would start lessons on a real piano a few years later, where he would play by ear his favorite tunes. Those included TV show themes from "Batman" and "Jeopardy."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Thundercat#Verve#Blue Note Collaboration#L A Streetwear Brand#Blue Note Records#Israeli#Edition Records#Far Star#Knitting Factory Records#Nigerian#Rsd Black
kwbu.org

David and Art - John Coltrane Pt. 1

The story of American musician John Coltrane is one in which music is transformative. Click the title above to read along. “John W. Coltrane, the only son of John Robert Coltrane and Blair Coltrane was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, September 23, 1926. His early childhood was spent in High Point, North Carolina where he graduated from the William Penn High School. In 1943 he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he attended the Ornstein School of Music. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.” Had you been seated in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in New York City on the morning of July 21, 1967, you would have read those very sentences in Order of Service for John Coltrane’s funeral. He had died a few days earlier at the age of 40 in a hospital on Long Island. His influence on American music, particularly jazz, was already profound, and would echo through ensuing decades up to today. If you’ve listened to this show very much you’ve probably heard me mention him several times. He’s one of my favorite artists. Both of Coltrane’s grandfathers were ministers and his mother, as he himself often noted, was very religious. His father worked in the laundry business. His mother worked as a maid. They were both musical: she sang and played the piano; he played the violin and ukulele and maybe the clarinet as well. He died when Coltrane was only 12, and that was about the time he himself picked up a musical instrument—first the alto horn and then quickly the clarinet. From the start, making music seemed to connect with him in a profound way. In September 1940 his high school started a band, and he was a founding member. It was then he switched to saxophone. He was a natural. “He played as if he had been playing all the time,” said a friend. His high school went only up to grade 11, so he graduated in May 1943 at age 16. The school yearbook labelled him the “most musical” in his class. The next month he moved to Philadelphia where he lived with his mother and aunt. Historian Leonard L. Brown notes that in relocating there Coltrane entered one of the richest urban black music scenes in the country at that time. As he began playing around town, Brown says that, people who had been on the scene for years immediately realized that Coltrane could speak the language in ways that could enhance the tradition. He ultimately began playing with Dizzy Gillespie’s band and then with Miles Davis. But he also developed struggles with alcohol and heroin addiction. Let’s continue his story next week.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Chuck D Blames ‘Old White Men’ for Astroworld, Not Travis Scott

Chuck D defends Travis Scott and blasts Live Nation in an open letter the Public Enemy rapper penned to concert promoters in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. With Scott among the defendants on dozens of lawsuits from hundreds of victims seeking billions of dollars, Chuck D wrote that Scott is “being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” “I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert...
CELEBRITIES
xpn.org

Thundercat holds court and connects at The Fillmore Philly

Thursday was a insanely busy night on Allen Street in Fishtown. Thundercat absolutely melted my brain with a sold-out performance of high tempo jazz x funk x R&B, while the Foundry hosted a show upstairs AND the brand new Brooklyn Bowl Philly celebrated its grand opening featuring Soul Collective with George Porter and Questlove.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy