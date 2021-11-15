ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing home visitation guidance by National Content Desk on Scribd

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New York lifts most nursing home visitation restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health has relaxed visitation restrictions at nursing homes to align with federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS revised its recommendations for nursing home visitation on Nov. 12, saying “visitation is now allowed for all residents at...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Washington State
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS lifts COVID-19 nursing home visitation restrictions, increases survey oversights

In a series of memorandums published Nov. 12, CMS lifted nursing home visitation restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased survey oversights. Under new visitation guidelines, visitation is now allowed for residents at all times. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear masks in communal areas. Visitors...
HEALTH SERVICES
uticaphoenix.net

US lifts travel restrictions, survivors of deadly Astroworld surge speak:

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast: US lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists. Travel reporter Bailey Shulz outlines what the new rules mean. Plus, a criminal investigation continues into the deadly Houston music festival crowd surge, Democrats get some bad approval rating news, tensions are high in Iraq after an assassination attempt on the prime minister and the Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House.
TRAVEL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
WEAU-TV 13

US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors

Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was reunited with her family after someone spotted hand gestures indicating she was in distress. Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 1...
IMMIGRATION
wabcradio.com

The US Lifts Travel Restrictions as of Today for Vaccinated Non-Essential Travelers

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. COVID-19 has upended lives in many ways including through restrictions on travel. That has been felt acutely by those living near U.S. borders, where traveling back and forth was a way of life. Many others who live outside of the U.S. have missed out on important family milestones because of the restrictions. New rules go into effect Monday that allow nonessential travel across America’s land borders for vaccinated visitors. They also allow air travel from a series of countries from which it has been restricted.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

Nursing homes welcome visitors with relaxed COVID restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New federal guidance is making it easier for you to visit your loved one in a nursing home. On Friday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) lifted many of the pandemic visiting restrictions still in place at nursing homes. The new CMS guidance instructs nursing homes to allow visits “at […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
