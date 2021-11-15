ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
WKTV

New York lifts most nursing home visitation restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health has relaxed visitation restrictions at nursing homes to align with federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS revised its recommendations for nursing home visitation on Nov. 12, saying “visitation is now allowed for all residents at...
CNET

US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020. To commemorate the reopening, British Airways...
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS lifts COVID-19 nursing home visitation restrictions, increases survey oversights

In a series of memorandums published Nov. 12, CMS lifted nursing home visitation restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased survey oversights. Under new visitation guidelines, visitation is now allowed for residents at all times. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear masks in communal areas. Visitors...
uticaphoenix.net

US lifts travel restrictions, survivors of deadly Astroworld surge speak:

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast: US lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists. Travel reporter Bailey Shulz outlines what the new rules mean. Plus, a criminal investigation continues into the deadly Houston music festival crowd surge, Democrats get some bad approval rating news, tensions are high in Iraq after an assassination attempt on the prime minister and the Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
Boston 25 News WFXT

As school COVID-19 cases spike, Duxbury urges safe Thanksgiving

DUXBURY, Mass. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in schools across Mass., Duxbury school administrators are urging families to take precautions this Thanksgiving due to the district’s own “concerning uptick” in positive cases. In a letter Friday, Duxbury Public Schools notified families of the increase in cases, including “several...
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may have to dial down her campaigning after cold calls anger US senators

The Duchess of Sussex’s campaign for paid parental leave in America has hit a speedbump after her personal calls to US senators angered the politicians. Meghan Markle phoned at least two senators out of the blue, introducing herself as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and lobbied them to vote for guaranteed paid leave for new parents, in what was described as “the height of audacity” by someone close to the talks.
