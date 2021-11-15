Hawks and Savages Start Season With Pekin Jamboree

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball team has their final preseason tune-up tonight when they travel to Mount Pleasant for a Hall of Pride Game against the Panthers. Mid-Prairie had their first live action of the season Tuesday at Pekin when they faced Albia in a jamboree scrimmage, beating the Lady Dees 40-10 in one half of action behind Maddie Nonnenmann’s 14 points. Amara Jones stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven steals and six assists. Landry Pacha had three boards to lead the Hawks on the glass. The Golden Hawks were 10-12 overall a season ago, 9-10 in the River Valley Conference. The Hawks return their leading scorer and rebounder from last year with Nonnenmann posting 13 points and seven boards per game. She was an elite all-RVC selection last year. Jones is back after leading Mid-Prairie as a sophomore with four assists per night. Jones was an honorable mention all-RVC pick. Mid-Prairie averaged 44 points per game last year, while giving up 44 per night. They shot 38% from the floor, 24% from three point range and 56% from the foul line. They averaged 31 rebounds each game, 12 steals, 12 assists and 21 turnovers. The Hawks have to replace seniors Myah Lugar and Phelan Hostetler who were both all-south division River Valley picks.

