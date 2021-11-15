ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged as of 1:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.1%, to 36,124 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%....

STOCKS
STOCKS
STOCKS

