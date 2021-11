Mid-Prairie quarterback Will Cavanagh made the most of his opportunity for the Golden Hawks in 2021. As this year’s starter under center, Cavanagh finished 88 of 145 through the air, a completion percentage of 60.7%, for 1,086 yards, 14 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a quarterback rating of 123.6. On the ground he added 349 yards and five touchdowns on 85 carries. His completion percentage was fifth best in class 2A this season, his 14 touchdowns were 11th so was his quarterback rating, for those who attempted at least 100 passes, and his five interceptions were third fewest.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO