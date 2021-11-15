ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release Picks: "Red Notice," "tick, tick...BOOM!," and an interview with Pulitzer Prize winning editor Art Cullen

This past Friday saw the release of a handful of interesting movies, including tick tick boom!, the new Jonathan Larsen biopic starring Andrew Garfield directed by Lin Manuel Miranda (in theaters for a week before coming to Netflix), Red Notice, a big budget globe-trotting action heist type thing starring The Rock,...

At The Box Office: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the story about Jonathan Larson, the writer of the musical ‘Rent’, who faces the pressure when he wants to make it big. Actor Andrew Garfield plays Larson in the film, with Lin Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain...
‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ review: A powerful Broadway tearjerker

There’s a lot of tragedy baked into “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the soul-stirring new movie musical on Netflix. Its main character is Jonathan Larson, the brilliant young “Rent” composer who died of an aortic aneurysm in the early morning on the day his iconic musical premiered at the East Village’s New York Theatre Workshop in 1996. He was just 35, and never lived to see “Rent” move to Broadway and become a worldwide phenomenon.
Tick, Tick... Boom! Review

Tick, Tick... Boom! debuts on Netflix Nov. 19. Spoiler-free review by Siddhant Adlakha. Lin-Manuel Miranda tries to turn Jonathan Larson's one-man show into a traditional musical but ends up getting stuck halfway in between. However, Andrew Garfield delivers a tremendous, running-on-fumes performance as the real-life Broadway mainstay, whose impending 30th birthday pushes him to his creative and emotional brink.
New movies to stream this week: ‘tick, tick . . . BOOM!,’ ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of “Rent,” “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down “rock monologue” starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name “Boho Days”). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson’s 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on “1984” called “Superbia” — which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It’s all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about “Superbia,” but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write “Boom!” and, eventually, “Rent.” Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of “Boom!,” featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan’s former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan’s girlfriend. Ultimately, it’s a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
'Tick, Tick... Boom!' review: Musical sings praises of art, big dreams

A stirring tribute to the creative process, the very nature of creativity and the need to express oneself, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a knockout, a movie musical that grabs hold of the viewer at the beginning and never lets go. Andrew Garfield is electrifying as Jonathan Larson, the playwright and...
Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
Netflix partners with arts high schools to celebrate 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

CHICAGO - Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated movie musical "tick, tick...BOOM!" has arrived on Netflix. To celebrate, the streamer brought together five performing arts high schools and programs from across the country to create a unique rendition of "Louder Than Words," one of the beloved numbers from the cult classic stage-show-turned-movie-musical.
Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
Cinema Chat: 'tick tick...BOOM!,' 'Belfast,' and more

It's getting a bit cooler outside, but you can still stay warm with a good movie. WEMU's Michael Jewett continues filling in for David Fair in our weekly conversation with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins. They provide a rundown about the new films and special events coming to the big screen this weekend.
Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' rumors, new film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

In the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield portrays Jonathan Larson, creator of “Rent.” Visiting TODAY, he talks about learning to sing and play piano for the role. He also talks about dedicating his performance to his late mother, saying, “We all leave this life with an unfinished song … I get to continue singing her song for her.”Nov. 15, 2021.
New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
Watch Andrew Garfield Sing The Opening Song From Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield may be most well-known to audiences as Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" or from his Academy Award nominated performance in "Hacksaw Ridge," but in case you're unaware, the man can sing his face off. Garfield's next endeavor is starring as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, the film adaptation of Larson's "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
