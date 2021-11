WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board is continuing to cast a wide net for feedback regarding facilities needs in the community. The Board will host another community engagement session on Monday ahead of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at John Muir Middle School. The conversation begins at 5 PM and is scheduled to go until the start of the board meeting at 6.

