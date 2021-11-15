ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 480 new cases

By Isaac Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 26 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,636 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Boone County, a 32-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, a 67-year old male from Grant County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Barbour County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, a 53-year old male from Wayne County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 40-year old male from Harrison County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old female from Jackson County, an 83-year old male from Morgan County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t25Zz_0cxAkDgn00
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 283,561 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,436 active cases.

A total of 523 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 164 people in the ICU and 88 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.15%.

Health officials say 272,489 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 63.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 51.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Doddridge, Gilmer, Tucker, Pocahontas and Summers counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Monroe, Lewis, Tyler, Ritchie, Wirt and Mason.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The map lists Greenbrier, McDowell, Logan, Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun and Cabell counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Mineral, Morgan, Wood, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo and Wayne.

The remaining 12 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Boone, Lincoln, Putnam and Jackson.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (502), Boone (107), Braxton (60), Brooke (66), Cabell (251), Calhoun (31), Clay (33), Doddridge (9), Fayette (166), Gilmer (13), Grant (97), Greenbrier (97), Hampshire (119), Hancock (83), Hardy (85), Harrison (246), Jackson (77), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (481), Lewis (68), Lincoln (143), Logan (96), Marion (262), Marshall (112), Mason (64), McDowell (63), Mercer (270), Mineral (105), Mingo (82), Monongalia (234), Monroe (39), Morgan (47), Nicholas (182), Ohio (160), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (14), Preston (157), Putnam (263), Raleigh (252), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (69), Summers (22), Taylor (107), Tucker (29), Tyler (18), Upshur (142), Wayne (103), Webster (49), Wetzel (64), Wirt (16), Wood (207), Wyoming (74).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

