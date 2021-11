A report on the certified enrollment count for the South Hamilton community schools will be presented during Monday evening’s school board meeting to be held at 6:00p.m. at the middle/high school board room in Jewell. The board will consider an agreement for a hypnotist to appear in next spring’s Prom plus consider fund raising requests.. The South Hamilton school board will review and approve requests for early graduation, look at personnel matters, approve a firewall bid and a rental agreement for copy machines for Koch Equipment. There will be school budget review committee modified supplemental amount requests for increased enrollment, open enrollment, and for english language learners beyond five years. There will be updates by superintendent Heather Holm and from the board plus other matters.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO