Public Health

COVID-19 makes spotty resurgence in the US before Thanksgiving

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases — which had been on the decline nationally since September — first plateaued and is now ticking upward, with states in different regions experiencing the most pronounced increase in cases. The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States remained below...

Fronteras Desk

Modelers project 'major resurgence' of COVID-19 in Arizona

COVID-19 continues to spread quickly in Arizona, and modelers are now projecting exponential growth into December. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab tracks the rate of virus transmission county-by-county nationwide. Researches consider population density, climate and other factors to predict how COVID-19 will spread. The lab projects Maricopa County will see rapid acceleration of infections over the next four weeks.
News 12

Gov. Hochul: Get kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving to avoid COVID spike

With the holidays fast approaching, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents this morning to get their children vaccinated. The governor's vaccination push for young kids come as AAA predicts nearly 53.5 million Americans will leave home to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. Health experts say these gatherings could lead...
COVID-19 calls for another year of virtual Thanksgiving?

Caroline Jamharian has been stressing about Thanksgiving since her grandmother canceled the traditional family get-together last year because of the pandemic. Jamharian, 20, said her large extended family includes many members who travel from afar so she’s been praying it wouldn’t get canceled again. Everyone in her family is vaccinated except her younger cousins and it’s not clear if they’ll get the shots in time.
Where Michigan stands with COVID-19 heading into Thanksgiving

DETROIT (FOX 2) - COVID-19 cases in Michigan are surging heading into Thanksgiving week. This spike in cases and an increase in hospitalizations is leading to concerns among health officials with holiday celebrations just days away. This led Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo to issue guidance for...
ICU bed availability at record low in Colorado

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are at record high levels for 2021 and nearing totals seen during last winter's surge, Colorado Public Radio News reported Nov. 17. State data shows 1,526 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 17, marking the highest total seen this year. Colorado saw COVID-19 hospitalizations peak at 1,847 on Dec. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 cases on the rise across Philadelphia before Thanksgiving break travel

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Philadelphia as many Penn students, faculty, and staff prepare to travel over Thanksgiving break. Philadelphia has had an average of 232 new COVID-19 cases per day in the past two weeks, up from an average of 172 cases per day on Nov. 4, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The positivity rate also inched up, from roughly 2% to 3%.
New Mexico sees high flu activity 2nd week in a row

For the week ending Nov. 13, New Mexico reported high flu activity for the second week in a row, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Nov. 19. 1. Georgia reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Nov. 13, while eight states reported low flu activity and the remaining states reported minimal flu activity. Washington, D.C., reported insufficient data.
Flooding, COVID-19, and Thanksgiving preparation, this week.

Bill Radke reviews the week's news with Northwest News Network and KUOW correspondent Anna King, freelance Science Reporter Jane C. Hu and The Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. On Thursday Governor Inslee announced he would be seeking federal aid to help with floods, and that aid is going to be...
Rural America’s False Sense of Security

Every few months throughout the pandemic, Wesley Thompson, a communications consultant in Washington, D.C., has driven to Indiana with his wife and two kids to visit his parents. He wanted to escape COVID cabin fever and give his 4- and 2-year-old some room to run around, which they could do more easily in his parents’ small town.
COVID-19 resurgence pushes Munson to level 'red'

TRAVERSE CITY — Spikes in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates prompted Munson Healthcare to further scale back services and clinic hours to focus on pandemic patients. Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Christine Nefcy said the hospital system moved to its pandemic response plan stage "red" both because of COVID-19, the number of other patients and staffing restraints.
The Covid-19 Lies that Kill Us

Driving around the Bayshore area days before the 2021 election there was no way to disguise that the division that plagues us on a national level has taken root in our own backyard. A disturbingly large segment of the population believes that the COVID19 vaccines are poison, masks are the Democrats way to control the population, Masks and mask mandates (necessary because of the “Anti-Vax” movement) are an infringement of citizen’s rights and freedoms. One viral video tells the viewer that oil and gas corporations are planning to replace thousands of employees because they know that the vaccine will kill off their employees within 3 years. Then there is the false narrative that the 2020 election, despite multiple audits and reaudits, was rigged so the Donald Trump would lose. Nearly all of these examples of disinformation are parroted by Trumpist Republican leaders and through media outlets like Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and others.
These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
Gov. Walz Announces COVID Vaccine Boosters For All Minnesota Adults

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you are now eligible and encouraged to get a booster. This news comes as cases continue mounting just on the cusp of the holidays. “We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said. “Cases are rising, community...
MINNESOTA STATE

