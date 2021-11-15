COVID-19 makes spotty resurgence in the US before Thanksgiving

Driving around the Bayshore area days before the 2021 election there was no way to disguise that the division that plagues us on a national level has taken root in our own backyard. A disturbingly large segment of the population believes that the COVID19 vaccines are poison, masks are the Democrats way to control the population, Masks and mask mandates (necessary because of the “Anti-Vax” movement) are an infringement of citizen’s rights and freedoms. One viral video tells the viewer that oil and gas corporations are planning to replace thousands of employees because they know that the vaccine will kill off their employees within 3 years. Then there is the false narrative that the 2020 election, despite multiple audits and reaudits, was rigged so the Donald Trump would lose. Nearly all of these examples of disinformation are parroted by Trumpist Republican leaders and through media outlets like Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and others.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO