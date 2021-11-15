ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kremlin is involved: Putin is mediating between Belarus and the European Union

By Keith Wise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutin provides mediation between Belarus and the European Union. Until a few days ago, Russia wanted to stay away from the conflict with Belarus. Now President Putin has announced his readiness to mediate between the EU and Minsk. Belarusian ruler Lukashenko has been accused of smuggling immigrants into the...

Birmingham Star

Putin expresses concern over Afghan situation, says it requires 'additional measures'

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 19 (ANI): Expressing concerns over recent developments in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the country "prompts the need for additional measures" to ensure his country's security, local media reported. "We face serious tasks in the Afghan direction, especially after the Americans have...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says Lukashenko should start dialogue with Belarusian opposition

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to start a dialogue with his opponents, who swiftly poured cold water on the idea unless Lukashenko freed political prisoners first. Putin helped Lukashenko ride out mass street protests after a disputed election...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow...
POLITICS
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. is warning Russia on Ukraine. So far, the message isn’t getting through.

The guns of November are locked and loaded, as Russia continues to defy U.S. and European pressure to withdraw its troops from the volatile Ukraine border. The tense Ukraine standoff is a case study in diplomatic signaling that, thus far, hasn’t worked. For weeks, senior U.S. and European officials have warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back what looks ominously like an invasion force — or face harsh consequences from a U.S.-led coalition.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says West taking Russia's 'red lines' too lightly

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and that Moscow needed serious security guarantees from the West. In a wide-ranging foreign policy speech, the Kremlin leader also described relations with the...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
Metro International

Kremlin says security call was part of preparation for new Putin-Biden talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that a phone call this week between top U.S and Russian security officials was part of preparations for talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, the latest in a series of signals that Moscow is keen for a second summit between the two leaders.
POLITICS

