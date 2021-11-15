ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release Picks: "Red Notice," "tick, tick...BOOM!," and an interview with Pulitzer Prize winning editor Art Cullen

Culpeper Star Exponent
 4 days ago

This past Friday saw the release of a handful of interesting movies, including tick tick boom!, the new Jonathan Larsen biopic starring Andrew Garfield directed by Lin Manuel Miranda (in theaters for a week before coming to Netflix), Red Notice, a big budget globe-trotting action heist type thing starring The Rock,...

starexponent.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: Broadway dreams loom large in 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'

“Tick, Tick... BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's affectionate, well-crafted adaptation of Jonathan Larson's “rock monologue,” captures all that's grand and beautiful about musical theater, and a little of what can make it insufferable, too. Miranda's film, his accomplished directorial debut, is a portrait of the artist as a deeply passionate, overwhelmingly self-involved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lwlies.com

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Jonathan Larson’s celebrated stage musical gets the Lin-Manuel Miranda treatment – for better and for worse. Time seems to have been a particular obsession of Jonathan Larson, creator of hit Broadway show ‘Rent’, and it dictates the structure (and title) of his earlier effort, the more overtly autobiographical ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breathless screen adaptation itself feels pressed for time – you’d be forgiven for wishing the film would slow down a little. (Is this what the wretched playback speed function on Netflix is for?)
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
State
Iowa State
fox13news.com

Netflix partners with arts high schools to celebrate 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

CHICAGO - Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated movie musical "tick, tick...BOOM!" has arrived on Netflix. To celebrate, the streamer brought together five performing arts high schools and programs from across the country to create a unique rendition of "Louder Than Words," one of the beloved numbers from the cult classic stage-show-turned-movie-musical.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Featurette Focuses on the Legacy of Jonathan Larson

Tick, Tick… BOOM! may be your introduction to the works of Jonathan Larson, or perhaps like many others, you first found out about him via his phenomenal Broadway hit turned blockbuster film, Rent. Either way, the life of the man behind the works is possibly just as legendary as the music and lyrics he is known for. Although it’s a story with a tragic ending, it’s also one of a creative individual that wanted to see his pieces illuminate the struggles of those around him.
MOVIES
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TODAY.com

Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' rumors, new film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

In the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield portrays Jonathan Larson, creator of “Rent.” Visiting TODAY, he talks about learning to sing and play piano for the role. He also talks about dedicating his performance to his late mother, saying, “We all leave this life with an unfinished song … I get to continue singing her song for her.”Nov. 15, 2021.
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: 'tick tick...BOOM!,' 'Belfast,' and more

It's getting a bit cooler outside, but you can still stay warm with a good movie. WEMU's Michael Jewett continues filling in for David Fair in our weekly conversation with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins. They provide a rundown about the new films and special events coming to the big screen this weekend.
MOVIES
#Pulitzer Prize#Ticks#Red Notice#Home Sweet Home Alone#Disney#Pbs#The Storm Lake Times#Google Podcasts#The Sioux City Journal#The Globe Gazette#Lee Enterprises
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jonesboro Sun

New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
kingstonthisweek.com

Film review: Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Art imitates life striving to create art based on artistic life in the new musical Tick, Tick… Boom! That sounds more complicated than it is. The directing debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Hamilton ), Tick, Tick… Boom! is weird to write and hard to explain but easy to enjoy. As the opening prologue notes: “Everything you’re about to see is true, except for the parts Jonathan made up.”
MOVIES

