New Release Picks: "Red Notice," "tick, tick...BOOM!," and an interview with Pulitzer Prize winning editor Art Cullen

Post-Star
 4 days ago

This past Friday saw the release of a handful of interesting movies, including tick tick boom!, the new Jonathan Larsen biopic starring Andrew Garfield directed by Lin Manuel Miranda (in theaters for a week before coming to Netflix), Red Notice, a big budget globe-trotting action heist type thing starring The Rock,...

poststar.com

mychamplainvalley.com

At The Box Office: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the story about Jonathan Larson, the writer of the musical ‘Rent’, who faces the pressure when he wants to make it big. Actor Andrew Garfield plays Larson in the film, with Lin Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain...
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ review: A powerful Broadway tearjerker

There’s a lot of tragedy baked into “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the soul-stirring new movie musical on Netflix. Its main character is Jonathan Larson, the brilliant young “Rent” composer who died of an aortic aneurysm in the early morning on the day his iconic musical premiered at the East Village’s New York Theatre Workshop in 1996. He was just 35, and never lived to see “Rent” move to Broadway and become a worldwide phenomenon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘tick, tick . . . BOOM!,’ ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ and more

Based on a work by the late Jonathan Larson, the writer and composer of “Rent,” “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” debuted in 1991 as a stripped-down “rock monologue” starring Larson (after a 1990 workshop performance under the name “Boho Days”). The play was later retooled into a more expansive musical theater piece after Larson’s 1996 death, and has now been further refined by writer Steven Levenson (“Dear Evan Hansen”) into its current film form, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature debut. (Miranda also starred in a 2016 revival of the play.) On screen, Andrew Garfield plays a character called Jonathan Larson, who is struggling to finish a musical based on “1984” called “Superbia” — which Larson actually wrote but was never produced. It’s all less complicated than it sounds. At its heart, the film is an origin story about “Superbia,” but also a tale about the creative cauldron of Bohemian Soho that led Larson to write “Boom!” and, eventually, “Rent.” Garfield delivers a winning performance, in a movie that jumps between a staged performance of “Boom!,” featuring Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry as supplemental singers, and flashbacks to the events depicted in that show. Robin de Jesus plays Jonathan’s former roommate, and Alexandra Shipp is Jonathan’s girlfriend. Ultimately, it’s a meditation on the pressures and rewards of the creative process, one that is both toe-tapping and poignant. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also available in theaters. Contains some strong language, some suggestive material and drug references. 115 minutes.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “tick, tick... Boom!” is the Broadway visit we didn’t get to make during the theater’s shut-down. It’s blessed with all the quirks a “let’s put on a show” film needs and it gives Jonathan Larson the big-screen biography he deserves.
MOVIES
IGN

Tick, Tick... Boom! Review

Tick, Tick... Boom! debuts on Netflix Nov. 19. Spoiler-free review by Siddhant Adlakha. Lin-Manuel Miranda tries to turn Jonathan Larson's one-man show into a traditional musical but ends up getting stuck halfway in between. However, Andrew Garfield delivers a tremendous, running-on-fumes performance as the real-life Broadway mainstay, whose impending 30th birthday pushes him to his creative and emotional brink.
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' review: Musical sings praises of art, big dreams

A stirring tribute to the creative process, the very nature of creativity and the need to express oneself, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a knockout, a movie musical that grabs hold of the viewer at the beginning and never lets go. Andrew Garfield is electrifying as Jonathan Larson, the playwright and...
MUSIC
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
BALTIMORE, MD
untappedcities.com

The Filming Locations for tick, tick …Boom!

Today, the film tick, tick …Boom!, premieres on Netflix, telling the story of Jonathan Larson, the composer and playwright of the rock musical Rent just as he is on the cusp of fame as he approaches his 30th birthday. This is before the show won three Tony awards and he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Those who know Larson’s story will of course know that all of his accolades were won posthumously and he never got to see the success of Rent. The action of tick, tick …Boom! happens before that and it is staged as its own rock musical, with filming locations all over New York City that recreate the city of the 1990s that Larson inhabited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Netflix partners with arts high schools to celebrate 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

CHICAGO - Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated movie musical "tick, tick...BOOM!" has arrived on Netflix. To celebrate, the streamer brought together five performing arts high schools and programs from across the country to create a unique rendition of "Louder Than Words," one of the beloved numbers from the cult classic stage-show-turned-movie-musical.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.
MOVIES
CBS News

Andrew Garfield on the musical "Tick, Tick … BOOM!"

The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-Man, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, and an AIDS victim in "Angels in America," stars in a new film, "Tick, Tick … BOOM!," a musical inspired by the life of "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Garfield about what compelled him to take on his first musical role; and with the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reveals how he found out whether Garfield could sing.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: 'tick tick...BOOM!,' 'Belfast,' and more

It's getting a bit cooler outside, but you can still stay warm with a good movie. WEMU's Michael Jewett continues filling in for David Fair in our weekly conversation with Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins. They provide a rundown about the new films and special events coming to the big screen this weekend.
MOVIES
AFP

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuts 'tick, tick... Boom!' and eyes new projects

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Broadway sensation "Hamilton," said Wednesday he had returned to his first love of cinema with his directorial debut "tick tick... Boom!" -- but is itching to write musical theater again. The movie, which had its world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, pays tribute to Jonathan Larson, the writer of "Rent" who was Broadway's wunderkind a generation before Miranda. "Film was my first love. I fell in love with movies, my grandfather owned a VHS video store when I was a kid -- Miranda Video," Miranda told AFP. "I spent my summers watching everything -- very little of it appropriate to a child of seven or eight years of age, but I watched it all!
MOVIES
Collider

'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' Featurette Focuses on the Legacy of Jonathan Larson

Tick, Tick… BOOM! may be your introduction to the works of Jonathan Larson, or perhaps like many others, you first found out about him via his phenomenal Broadway hit turned blockbuster film, Rent. Either way, the life of the man behind the works is possibly just as legendary as the music and lyrics he is known for. Although it’s a story with a tragic ending, it’s also one of a creative individual that wanted to see his pieces illuminate the struggles of those around him.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ ‘Squid Game’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Squid Game, Cowboy Bebop and Belfast. LACMA Art + Film Gala  The star-studded annual affair, often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West, returned to LACMA on Nov. 6 for this year’s milestone 10-anniversary event, raising funds for the museum while also honoring Steven Spielberg and artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. Chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow, the night,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jonesboro Sun

New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” – featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances – captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage.
MUSIC

