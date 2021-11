And the Numbers for Nintendo’s Online Subscription Service Are Telling. A lot was covered in Nintendo’s latest Corporate Management Briefing. They spoke of the diversity of console users, the game titles that were being set for release for 2022, how they have and were planning to use merchandise to bring people back into the Nintendo fold, as well as using Nintendo movies to stir up public interest. There is even a Super Nintendo World in Universal Japan to help with interest, which opened up this March. There are also plans to open up a Super Nintendo World outside of Japan, in Hollywood, Singapore, and Orlando- though with no definite dates of openings. Understandable, with the current situation.

