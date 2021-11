After the U-S House of Representatives passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday, A-A-R-P is calling on lawmakers to pass the Build Back Better Act, which among other provisions would clear the way for Medicare to negotiate lower prices with drug makers. Tom Lacock with A-A-R-P Wyoming says members have called and emailed Congress more than one-point-five million times this year, with more than 300-thousand emails and nine thousand phone calls in the last few days alone.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO