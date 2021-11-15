ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maguire gone up in my estimation - Southgate

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Maguire has “suffered” in recent weeks because he was prepared to play while not being “fully fit,” says England manager Gareth Southgate. Maguire has been a focus for criticism as Manchester United have lost three of the past four league games in which he has played, conceding 11...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
SkySports

Harry Maguire defends England goal celebration after Roy Keane criticism as Gareth Southgate praises performance

Harry Maguire defended his goal celebration during England's 5-0 rout of Albania after Roy Keane labelled it "embarrassing". Maguire, who has come in for some criticism for his Manchester United performances this season, opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, before Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick and also set up Jordan Henderson as Albania crumbled at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gareth Southgate takes Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane criticism

Keane wasn’t happy with the England defender’s celebration…. Gareth Southgate has taken Harry Maguire’s side following Roy Keane’s criticism of his celebration for England. Maguire scored the opening goal in a 5-0 win against Albania, and put his fingers in his ears as he ran to the crowd to celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire the latest beneficiary of Gareth Southgate trusting in enduring quality

Gareth Southgate didn’t intend it like this, but it perhaps sums up Harry Maguire’s celebration after scoring in the 5-0 win over Albania that the natural inclination afterwards was to make light.“Is he a Hulk Hogan fan?”Maguire no doubt felt a sense of release and even vindication after his goal. It was a moment of clarity after so much strife, but the response still left many bemused. You didn’t have to go to Roy Keane’s level of rancour to just wonder who exactly he was cupping his ears at, even if one of them might be the former Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Harry Maguire
Tribal Football

Southgate scoffs at Man Utd great Keane for Maguire blast: Part of the industry

England coach Gareth Southgate has hit out at Roy Keane for trying to 'stay relevant' following the Manchester United legend's brutal criticism of Harry Maguire. The Irish pundit branded the Red Devils captain as a 'disgrace' for his 'embarrassing' celebration after scoring England's opener against Albania on Friday. Southgate said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
SOCIETY
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#England#Albania#Uk#Bbc Radio 5 Live#European
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
AFP

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Gareth Southgate explains Arsenal’s call-ups & snubs

Gareth Southgate opted to leave both Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe out of his England squad for November, with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale making the cut. It cannot have been an easy decision to leave out the pair who have been thoroughly impressive so far this season, especially with the midfielder having earned a place in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for October after a string of top performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
