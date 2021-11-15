ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

UPDATE: Multiple students facing felony charges for Eula ISD sexual assault

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvOuk_0cxAemJg00

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Arrests are now being made in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a student in a locker room at Eula ISD.

Two students – Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18 – self-surrendered to the Callahan County Jail over the weekend and have since been released after being charged with 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says there is an active arrest warrant for a third adult student who has not been publicly identified, and two juvenile students are expected to face charges as well.

UPDATE: 5 students accused of sexually assaulting fellow student during ‘possible hazing incident’ at Eula HS

All charges are connected to an investigation that began at the high school after a report of sexual assault that took place during a ‘possible hazing incident’ in a locker room during an athletic period in September.

When asked about the alleged assault, Eula ISD Superintendent Tim Kelley said the district is aware of the allegations and staff is cooperating with the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation. No further comment was offered at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional arrests are made or more information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

