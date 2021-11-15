Get 4 hair products for $20 at Sally Beauty

If there’s one lesson to be learned over the past year (and truthfully there are quite a few), it’s that the environment we live in—and the planet itself—is responsive to all of our small decisions. The food we eat, the clothes we wear, and the formulation and packaging of our go-to holy grail products can all have an effect on the state of our earth’s dynamic ecosystems. As the public conversation surrounding climate change becomes more commonplace and its effects become more immediate in media and in the minds of conscious consumers, beauty brands are slowly evolving to usher in a new era of sustainable products. It may involve a bit more searching than your typical product hunt, but there’s a growing pool of environmentally-savvy hair care brands that provide eco-friendly product options to take your textured and curly hair to the next level, from wash day to protective styling. If you’re ready to switch out some of your current product stash for a more sustainable alternative, let us fill you in on some top contenders. Scroll on for 10 hair care brands that are ready to take on the challenge.

