The first day of early voting in next year’s party primaries is also the anniversary of the polar vortex that froze most of Texas and crashed the state’s electric grid. Some places didn’t have power for four days. Temperatures remained below freezing for six days. At least 210 people died, and that’s a conservative estimate. About half of the state’s population was ordered to boil tap water to make it safe for drinking and cooking. The power failures cost the economy $80 billion to $130 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO