The cause of death of the two North Carolina teenagers who were found dead in the backseat of a running car last month has been determined. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez, 16, and Britany Munoz-Ramirez, 17, both died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning on Oct. 24, according to copies of their autopsies obtained by PEOPLE.

HOKE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO