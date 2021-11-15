ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best self-care gifts for women

Emily Verona
 4 days ago

Self-care gift ideas

There are a million things to do in a given day and never enough time, but that doesn’t mean self-care should fall to the wayside. If a woman in your life seems stressed or overworked, then consider getting her something to help her relax and take care of herself.

Self-care isn’t always easy, and people often feel uncomfortable or guilty trying to take time for their own needs. But that’s what makes self-care gifts so special. Getting these types of gifts to remind your friend that they deserve a break will likely help improve their physical and mental health.

What is self-care?

Self-care is tending to your own needs as you nourish the mind and the body to help manage physical and emotional stressors. Self-care can easily go overlooked on a busy day, and so it helps to get reminders from those who care about you to sit back, relax and put yourself first.

Self-care gifts for women from $5-$20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W8eb_0cxAdza600

Miss Spa Exfoliate Foot Mask

This exfoliating foot mask features soothing plant extracts and is designed to make your feet smooth and silky, eliminating rough heels. It is fragrance-free and not tested on animals.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SRRj_0cxAdza600

Caswell-Massey Carmichael’s Nail Strengthener Cuticle Cream

This cuticle cream promotes nail growth and softens painful cuticles. It is paraben-free, sulfate-free and comes in a 4-ounce jar.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUHgv_0cxAdza600

Haven Spa Bath Pillow

This 100% polyester spa pillow cushions the head, neck and shoulders while you relax in the bath. It has suction cups for securing it to the tub and is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG0oG_0cxAdza600

UpNature Calm Essential Oil Roll On Blend

This little roll-on contains 10-milliliters of essential oil goodness with a soothing blend of peppermint, sage, ginger and sweet fennel. It is 100% natural, cruelty-free and designed to promote serenity and relaxation.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQaEv_0cxAdza600

Practicing Mindfulness by Matthew Sockolov

Here is a mindfulness book, which features 75 meditations for reducing stress and improving peace of mind. It’s also available as an audiobook .

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEewK_0cxAdza600

Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask with Lavender Oil

This mud mask is infused with lavender oil for a pleasant scent and is designed to soothe and nurture acne-prone skin. It is cruelty-free and contains Vitamin E for gentle exfoliation.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gu28_0cxAdza600

Mineral Me California Shower Bombs with Organic Essential Oils

This set comes with six aromatherapy shower steamers for stress relief and muscle relaxation. Scents include eucalyptus, lavender, orange and rose.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zDaY_0cxAdza600

Amorcitto Pastel Soft Cover Notebook

There is this PU leather travel-sized journal for the woman who enjoys journaling, brainstorming or just jotting down thoughts. It comes in 10 lovely pastel colors with gold letter foiling on the cover.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNmDi_0cxAdza600

Knock Knock Store Affirmators!

This fun gift comes with 50 affirmation cards that display mindful and amusing sentiments. The cards are motivational without being overly prescriptive.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qwnx_0cxAdza600

TheraFlow Large Dual Foot Massager Roller

This kneading device takes a simple, unique approach to conquering foot pain. The device itself is made of pine and requires no batteries; just roll your feet over it to stimulate different points. The roller even comes with a foot reflexology chart to help you figure out where to focus attention based on your needs.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3D64_0cxAdza600

Savvy Infusion Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Available in two sizes and several colors, this water bottle features a fruit fusion insert as well as a leak-proof silicone cap. It’s easy to carry around and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVhzk_0cxAdza600

Hey Girl Tea Store Herbal Tea Sleep Aid

This chamomile tea has a tangerine flavor with valerian root and passionflower. It is good for sleep and relaxation with non-habit-forming ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPXhg_0cxAdza600

Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Eye Mask

These Bluetooth headphones double as an eye mask and work great for side sleepers. The built-in speakers are adjustable, and a fully charged battery gives you 8 hours of uninterrupted use.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Self-care gifts for women from $20-$50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbOWi_0cxAdza600

Blue Emu Muscle and Joint Deep Soothing Original Analgesic Cream

This 12-ounce jar of cream is great for dry skin and is made to help with joint or muscle pain and discomfort. It is odor-free, as well as nourishing without getting greasy.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ipb1P_0cxAdza600

BellaMetallo Personalized Cuff Bracelet

Get a motivational mantra or loving personal sentiment engraved on the inside or outside of this stainless steel cuff bracelet. It comes in silver, gold and rose gold colors with several font options.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g8eh_0cxAdza600

WoodlandHerbal Sleep & Stress Care Package

This little care package kit includes an aromatherapy balm for feet and temples, a calming tincture with lavender and chamomile, a relaxing tea and an aromatherapy pillow sachet that smells like lavender. All the herbs used are organic, and everything is cruelty-free.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlH4p_0cxAdza600

AURAMORE 16-Piece Chakra Crystal Healing Kit

For the woman looking to get into crystals, this is a great starter set. It comes with assorted crystals/stones and an aromatherapy spray, plus a bundle of sage.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmsFh_0cxAdza600

Spa Sciences LELA Ultrasonic Skin Spatula

This stainless steel skin spatula is made to provide deep cleansing and exfoliation for the skin. It has several targeted modes and comes with a USB charging cord.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2lgV_0cxAdza600

LOVERY Whipped Body Butter Scented Body Lotion Set

This six-piece set comes with 36 ounces of moisturizing lotions in assorted scents. These butters are gentle on sensitive skin and come in a convenient gift tin.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4g0m_0cxAdza600

PureChakraCo Sending You Sunshine. Succulent Care Package

Here is a gift set that includes a live succulent in a pot, two soy candles, organic soap, bath salts, dried lavender and more. There are even extras you can add on to the existing box to make it extra special.

Sold by Etsy

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cm06e_0cxAdza600

HEADACHE HAT Wearable Three Row Ice Pack and Eye Mask

The headache hat is made from cotton/spandex and has ice pack compartments for migraine and headache relief. It can go around the skull or over the eyes, adjustable for your specific pain relief needs.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPqqE_0cxAdza600

Verilux HappyLight Touch Therapy Lamp

This UV-free LED lamp provides 10,000 lux for natural light therapy. There are three different brightness levels as well as adjustable temperatures for extra comfort. Check out BestReviews for full light lamp reviews.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Self-care gifts for women from $51 and up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DGYs_0cxAdza600

NanoSteamer PRO Professional 4-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

This steamer is great for the body inside and out. It features a cool mister and an aromatherapy chamber. Also, the unit comes with a stainless steel skin hit.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcbdB_0cxAdza600

YnM Bamboo Weighted Blanket

This 100 percent cooling bamboo blanket is comfortable and comforting. It comes in several weights, sizes and colors, so you get exactly the coverage you need.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGJue_0cxAdza600

NEWKEY Led Face Mask Light Therapy Mask

This facial skin care mask uses LED light to activate photoreceptors in the skin, promoting healthy and nurtured skin. It helps with acne and smooths out the complexion.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

