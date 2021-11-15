ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Light Up Yakima in 2021 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays

It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 12, we need you...

