Light Up Yakima in 2021 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays

Making a list, checking it twice. Not for Santa Claus but for all the things for which to be thankful at this time of year. Maybe you still have your job, or a new job, maybe you survived COVID-19, or maybe you got vaccinated, dodged the virus, and feel great, maybe your family has agreed to get together for a few days at Thanksgiving. All are great reasons to be Thankful for Life in the Yakima Valley, where we have been known to celebrate the good things with a few hours of "Thanksgiving in Wine Country."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO