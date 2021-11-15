ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speranza Scappucci Declines Extension at Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège

By Dejan Vukosavljevic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Speranza Scappucci official website) Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège has officially announced that Speranza Scappucci will not renew her term as the Music Director of the house, which is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Per an official statement, Scappucci declined the offer made by...

Editorial: Tensions at Opera Royal de Wallonie-Liège Reveal Questionable Leadership from Stefano Pace

(Credit: © Jacques Croisier-Opéra Royal de Wallonie) This article was written in collaboration with Editor-in-Chief David Salazar. In February 2021, the Opera Royal de Wallonie-Liège was shattered by the premature death of its General and Artistic Director Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera. Mazzonis di Pralafera held the position for 14 years, and thus inevitably left a considerable stamp on the opera house, many productions, as well as the growing and maturation of a new generations of young singers. He was known for numerous productions, including Puccini’s “La bohème,” “Madama Butterfly,” and “Manon Lescaut;” Verdi’s “Nabucco,” “Otello,” “La Traviata,” “Don Carlos,” “Aida,” “Rigoletto,” and “Macbeth;” Donizetti’s “Anna Bolena” and “L’elisir d’amore;” Massenet’s “Manon;” Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “L’equivoco stravagante,” among many others.
