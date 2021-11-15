Speranza Scappucci Declines Extension at Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège

In the space of three days, Ravenna’s Teatro Tradizione Dante Alighieri performed two operas, both of which involved trips into the afterlife. The first, “Il Viaggio di G.Mastorna” was a contemporary opera by Matteo D’Amico in which the hero Mastorna is killed in an airplane crash and condemned to journey through a modern-day purgatory in search of peace. The second took us back took to opera’s very beginnings with a production of Monteverdi’s “L’Orfeo,” in which the hero enters Hades to rescue his wife Euridice from death’s clutches. Whether this was a deliberate programming decision or a fortuitous coincidence, it proved to be a very interesting pairing.

