Theaters in Vienna Ordered to Implement 2G+ Rule For Entry

Marcus Bosch Leads A Rare Presentation Of Goldmark’s Final Opera. Karl Goldmark was a Hungarian composer who established himself in Vienna in the second half of the 19th century, achieving notable success with a number pieces such as his Violin Concerto No. 1, his Rustic Wedding Symphony, and his first opera “Die Königin von Saba,” which remained in the schedule of the Wiener Staatsoper continuously from its premier in 1875 until 1938. He was praised for his imaginative instrumentation, inventive melodies and use of folk music. However, when he died in 1915, his star quickly faded.
