Theaters in Vienna Ordered to Implement 2G+ Rule For Entry

Trying to plan a trip to Austria? Here’s everything you need to know about travel rules to the country, and whether Austria is in lockdown. Double-jabbed British residents or citizens can enter Austria if they can prove their vaccination status. You must have received your second dose no more than 360 days before entering the country. If you have had a booster, it must have been received no more than 360 days before entry. Fully vaccinated travellers don’t need to self isolate or register on arrival.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO