NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors sit at No. 1 after winning streak

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour weeks into what could be the first 82-game NBA season in three years, not everything makes sense. We don’t know the Boston Celtics, can’t believe the Cleveland Cavaliers and won’t trust the rampaging Washington Wizards. With the mileage catching up to LeBron James, the only sure things are...

www.nbcsports.com

975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
NBA
Ime Udoka
Donte Divincenzo
Jock Landale
Deandre Ayton
Ja Morant
Demar Derozan
Fred Vanvleet
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
#Nba Mvp#Warriors#The Boston Celtics#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Washington Wizards#Detroit Pistons
Golf Digest

This Charles Barkley dagger of Zion Williamson was so funny it made Shaq cry

So far this (young) NBA season, we have yet to see Pelicans big boy/former Duke phenom Zion Williamson take the court. Williamson has been recovering from offseason foot surgery—a process that might take two to three more weeks, according to head coach Willie Green—and his presence has been sorely missed, as the Pelicans have slumped to a dismal 1-7, good for the dead last in the Western Conference.
NBA
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA

