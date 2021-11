ST. LOUIS–After a career over the last 60+ years of playing the game of golf and later providing broadcast analysis for it, Judy Rankin is ready to wind down. The St. Louis native who sharpened her skills at Forest Park en route to winning the state amateur tournament in 1959 at the age of 14, playing to the lowest amateur score in the U.S. Women’s Open and earning a Sports Illustrated cover before she was 16, made the announcement Thursday when she was presented with the Rolex Commissioners Award Thursday in Naples, Florida.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO