ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

South Side Soxivus Pole: Juggling Vices!

By Brett Ballantini
South Side Sox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games, Worst Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a...

www.southsidesox.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60616

PARKING INCLUDED. Large one bedroom in perfectly located South Loop boutique building. This large lofted unit has 11" ceilings throughout. Kitchen with plenty of storage opens to spacious living area complete with fireplace & balcony access. Large Bedroom is lofted with double closets. Bathroom with shower/tub combo. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/basic cable and PARKING INCLUDED. Located with easy access to Red or Green Line, Bus stops, 90/94, 55S, Lakeshore Drive. Close to restaurants, shopping & grocery stores.
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is South Side Filmed?

Every day is a bizarre and invigorating hustle in ‘South Side,’ a workplace comedy-drama series created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Sultan Salahuddin. Set in the suburban south side of Chicago, the series follows a pair of recent graduates, Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), on their way to entrepreneurial success. Their hilarious endeavors make the bulk of the comedy, which they call “venture capitalism.” Whether it’s “venture” or “adventure” is debatable, but the witty and superbly acted show is one hell of a roller coaster ride.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Serrano
Primetimer

South Side takes even bigger and wilder creative swings in Season 2

"Most of South Side still revolves around the employees of Rent-T-Own, a store that loans out everything from end tables to TVs to household appliances. In their downtime at work, Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) are usually deep into some plan that will be their ticket to a new job, better conditions at their current one, or (as is the case with the show’s triumphantly goofy Season 2 premiere) a few high-quality steak dinners for the rest of the year," says Steve Greene of the HBO Max comedy. "It’s that blend of retail job frustration and the constant presence of the absurd that makes South Side a reliably unpredictable treat. The longer the show has gone, the more the employees, customers, and other neighborhood fixtures have gone from dependable punchline deliverers to vital parts of whatever the Rent-T-Own atmosphere manages to spit out on any particular day. Sometimes it means traveling with Simon and K as they take back items from people late on their payments. It could easily mean following them as they double book their delivery truck as an affordable ambulance. Season 2 takes those possibilities even further, packing an impressive midseason run with episodes that have basic connections to RTO before heading in an entirely different direction. A half-hour alternate take on an iconic ‘80s classic, an episode-long saga of a single piece of furniture, and one very extravagant sendoff to the city’s most beloved party promoter is the best threepeat that Chicago’s had in almost a quarter of a century."
TV SERIES
CBS Chicago

South Side Residents Hope Red Line Extension Will Bring ‘Activity And Hopefully Development’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line expansion is closer to reality, thanks to Congress’ new massive infrastructure bill. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, residents hope it’ll help local businesses bring in more traffic and give commuters a shorter ride to where they need to go. Ledall Edwards’ store has sold a wide variety of clothes since 1974 when Edwards Fashions was started by his father. “Full haberdashery, including overcoats.” What was the street like back in 1974? Busy with people shopping from store to store. “Bustling. A lot of pedestrian traffic. A lot of store fronts. It was great.” Today, though Edwards is still here,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Design#Strength#Tee Public#Soxivus#Sss
South Side Sox

South Side Soxivus Pole Can Be Celebrated With Gear!

As part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a whole, as well as each designer. How does that fit into Soxivus? Why,...
LIFESTYLE
chatsports.com

South Side Soxivus Pole Can Be Celebrated With Gear!

As part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a whole, as well as each designer. How does that fit into Soxivus? Why,...
LIFESTYLE
South Side Sox

South Side Soxivus Pole: Never. Gonna. Happen. Again.

As part of our ever-evolving South Side Soxivus celebration (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Best Games, Worst Games ... and more to come!), we are unveiling a re-launched Tee Public store that helps support our site as a whole, as well as each designer. How does that fit into...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy