Nashville, TN

Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJ7Jo_0cxAZbQO00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8kUB_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#30. Caney Fork River Valley Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: C. 4 Sur, Callejon de los Sapos, Nashville, TN 37214-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JKdy_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#29. Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 220 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096law_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Bluebird Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ipkk_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#27. Kayne Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZUXq_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#26. McNamara's Irish Pub & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2740 Old Lebanon Rd, Nashville, TN 37214-2523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbrRa_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#25. The Stillery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaEh5_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#24. The Loveless Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8400 Tn-100, Nashville, TN 37221-4012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6LkD_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#23. M Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 209 10th Ave S #223, Nashville, TN 37203-4144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrT6b_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#22. Bakersfield

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X56mS_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Ste A, Nashville, TN 37201-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCm5l_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#20. Lockeland Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2854
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmoWY_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#19. Burger Republic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaQkq_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#18. bartaco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (619 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2526 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qP60Q_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#17. Rodizio Grill - Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2hXC_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Wild Cow Vegetarian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1896 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iex1_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#15. Five Points Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Z5cc_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Standard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPNYE_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#13. Midtown Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 19th Ave S Off West-End, Between Vanderbilt And Downtown, Nashville, TN 37203-2716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yikI_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Patterson House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-2701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1vaA_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#11. Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2810 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-3718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntsDt_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#10. Etch Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201-2215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImxUn_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#9. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 575 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-2444
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvbS1_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#8. Skull's Rainbow Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,089 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLlyd_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#7. Robert's Western World

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nd9v5_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#6. Joey's House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAz9r_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#5. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvhJQ_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#4. Monell's Dining & Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,614 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpkE1_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Chef and I on Ninth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 611 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpFdM_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#2. Miss Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5849 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PePGe_0cxAZbQO00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

