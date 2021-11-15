ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keleigh Sperry: 5 Things To Know About Miles Teller’s Wife In Taylor Swift’s Video

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FS1I_0cxAZ86g00
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The new Taylor Swift video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ features Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry. Here’s more to know about the model.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are the stars of Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor dropped the video on Nov. 15, and it stars Miles and Keleigh as a couple on their wedding day. Taylor is Miles’ ex, who he can’t get off his mind, even as he prepares to marry his new bride. During the video, Taylor gifts Keleigh with a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well”) and gives a sarcastic speech at the nuptials.

Keleigh has also been friends with Taylor for quite some time. In fact, in 2014, she was present at the singer’s birthday party, and even posted a photo of herself with Taylor and Jessica Szohr on Twitter at the time. It looks like the friendship has persevered, as Keleigh and her hubby landed the coveted spots of starring in a T. Swift music video. Learn more about Keleigh below:

1. What Does Keleigh Sperry Do?

Keleigh is a model. In addition to her modeling career, though, she has also done some work as an actress. So far, Keleigh has only starred in two short films, aside from her role in Taylor’s new music video. Perhaps this will be what catapults her acting career to the next level!?

2. When Did Miles & Keleigh Meet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aUDe_0cxAZ86g00
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at VF Oscar Party. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Keleigh and Miles met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys, of whom they had mutual friends. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” Miles revealed in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew he was The One.” Keleigh added that she “adored” Miles from the “first moment” that she met him.

3. How Long Have Miles & Keleigh Been Married?

After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on a safari in South Africa. The two got married in Sept. 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. They chose the location after vacationing there several times with Keleigh’s family throughout their relationship. “We fell in love with it together,” Keleigh admitted. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igmKB_0cxAZ86g00
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on the red carpet. ( Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

4. Keleigh Is Friends With Shailene Woodley

In 2021, Keleigh and Miles took a couples’ vacation with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers and posted all about the getaway on social media. Miles and Shailene have worked together before and remained close, and Keleigh has also struck up a close relationship with the actress. During the trip, Keleigh even posted a video of herself jamming out to none other than Taylor Swift with Aaron!

5. Keleigh Has Five Siblings

Keleigh revealed in an October 2015 Instagram post that she is one of six siblings. She posted a photo of her family at a wedding and wrote, “My siblings and our significant others. When there’s 6 kids, it quickly becomes 12 and I love it! Love you guys!”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift’s Parents: Everything To Know About Her Supportive Mom & Dad

Even as one of the most famous people on the planet, Taylor Swift has maintained a loving relationship with both her parents. Learn all about Taylor’s mom and dad. Taylor Swift is a global superstar. The 31-year-old has absolutely dominated the music industry thanks to her chart-topping albums and worldwide tours. Taylor has sold over 200 million records, and she’s nabbed countless awards at the Grammys, CMAs, and more. Throughout all this incredible success, Taylor has remained grounded and humble thanks to the strong relationship she has with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Taylor Lautner Engaged: ‘Twilight’ Star Proposes To GF Tay Dome — See Romantic Photos

Taylor Lautner proposed to his GF of three years! The actor declared that ‘all of his wishes came true’ in a sweet post sharing photos from the romantic moment!. Taylor Lautner is off the market! The 29-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of three years, influencer and registered nurse Tay Dome, 24. “11.11.2021,” he began his caption, shared to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he added. The Twilight alum wore a dapper black suit as he got down on one knee in the photos, holding a ring in front of a surprised Tay.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up? What We Know About the Couple’s Relationship Status

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers still together? While both the actress and the football star have trended in early November 2021, the engaged pair are still an item. The Green Bay quarterback made headlines for revealing that he was not vaccinated and testing positive for COVID on Wednesday, November 3, leading to a minimum 10-day quarantine mandated by the NFL.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Jessica Szohr
Person
Shailene Woodley
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift, Saweetie Are Coming to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live revealed its full November lineup, which will feature Taylor Swift returning to the show and Saweetie making her SNL debut. The sketch show’s November run will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting and Ed Sheeran making his third appearance as musical guest. Sheeran’s availability had briefly been put in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October; but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter — who just released a new album, = (Equals) — announced he’d recovered and got the “all clear” on leaving quarantine.  Swift, meanwhile, will be performing on...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Taylor Swift Teased Her Upcoming Re-Recorded Album ‘RED”

“IT’S RED SEASON,” an on-screen caption on Swift’s first Instagram Reel reads. Swift posted a video of herself in a red dress, with a red manicure, an extravagant red necklace and a long row of red shoes. Taylor is busy re-recording her “Red” album and she reminded fans, “21 days...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#T Swift
Elle

Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Jonas Was at Her SNL Performance With Wife Sophie Turner

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift continued her Red (Taylor's Version) album promotional spree by appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Swift sang the ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” a song rumored to be about her brief relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. But in the audience at SNL was another ex of Taylor Swift: musician Joe Jonas, accompanied by his wife, actress Sophie Turner.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Billy Joel Calls Taylor Swift Her ‘Generation’s Beatles’

Billy Joel is stoking the flames between two zealous fan bases with his recent remark that Taylor Swift has filled the blank space left by the Beatles. The “Piano Man” crooner called Swift “a very talented girl” in an interview with USA Today published Wednesday. “She’s productive and keeps coming...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Goes Rogue at an Ex’s Wedding in New ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video

UPDATE (11/15): Taylor Swift goes rogue at an ex’s wedding in the new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a vault track from her recent re-release of Red. The clip was directed by Blake Lively, with a story co-written by Lively and Swift. Actor Miles Teller stars as the ex-turned-groom, who watches hopelessly — obviously regretting all off his romantic decisions — as Swift saunters through the ceremony, tasting the cake early, giving a wild toast and teaching the kids table the most clever way to flip someone off. And, further building out the Taylor Swift Cinematic...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy