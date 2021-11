WASHINGTON, DC – November 15, 221 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden. Brown attended the signing ceremony at the White House. The final bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed with several key provisions Brown secured for Ohio communities. Brown fought for these provisions in the version that passed the Senate in August and passed the House of Representatives earlier this month. As the Chairman of a key committee on infrastructure legislation, Brown delivered big investments for Ohio. The bill will create good-paying jobs building and upgrading critical infrastructure like bridges, broadband, waterways, and public transit—all without raising taxes on working families.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO