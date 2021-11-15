Bombs Away drop water slide coming to Sandcastle next summer

Sandcastle's Bombs Away water slide - WPXI Bombs Away, a new drop water slide, will be a new way to cool off at Sandcastle in 2022. (Sandcastle/Sandcastle)

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — If you’re missing the summer heat already, Sandcastle is giving Pittsburghers something to look forward to next season.

Bombs Away, a new drop water slide, will be a new way to cool off at the waterpark in 2022.

The slide is 305 feet long. Sliders will step into an enclosed capsule before the floor beneath their feet abruptly drops, sending them into a twisting, turning loop through a closed tube at speeds of up to 26 feet per second.

