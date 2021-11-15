Memphis Mother Arrested and Charged for Firing Shots at Son's High School Classmates

Sharon Hall/ Memphis PD

A Memphis mother was arrested after being accused of firing shots at her child's classmates.

Sharon Hall, 36, allegedly pulled up beside the 14 and 15-year-old victims and told them, "I'll stretch you out." She fired two shots but did not strike them. The teens were not injured by the gunfire. Hall then drove off but was later identified by the 14-year-old victim in a photo line-up.

Officers picked her up at her home. Her Ford SUV was parked outside. Hall gave the officers permission to search her vehicle and the 9mm firearm allegedly used in the shooting incident was located inside of Hall's vehicle. She confessed to firing at the teens.

scene of shooting

Hall's son had accused the teens of bullying him in the past, according to WHBQ. He is identity has not been revealed to the public as he is a minor. He said his mother tried talking to the teens' parents before about the alleged bullying.

The community has been left shaken by the incident.

"When I hear a parent is shooting and not valuing the life of a child, regardless of the situation, I think it's disheartening and sad," Reginald Boyce, Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, told FOX13." We need to set a better example for our children that gun violence is not the answer regardless of the situation," said Boyce.

Hall has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and her bond is set at $100,000.