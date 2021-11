Cayuga County is continuing its push to vaccinate children in an effort to combat the rising number of COVID infections. Next week will see four Cayuga County elementary schools offer in school vaccination clinics for kids age 5-11. Monday, November 22, will see Cato-Merridian and Moravia hold a Pfizer clinic from 9:00-11:30am. Port Byron will hold one from 1:00-3:00pm. Weedsport will hold a clinic Tuesday from 9:00-11:30am. Parents looking to register their children for the clinics are asked to contact their children’s’ respective schools for more information.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO