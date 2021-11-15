ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With an eye on the stock market, Italy’s Illycaffe picks new CEO

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Illycaffe has chosen Cristina Scocchia, current boss of cosmetic company Kiko, to become chief executive at the start of next year as the Italian premium coffee maker gears up for a potential stock market listing. The company controlled by the Illy family said that Scocchia would...

Related
Reuters

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 - sources

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA). Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Buy These 3 Stocks If There's Another Market Dip

The odds are increasing that a market correction is coming sooner rather than later. Market crashes are a normal part of stock investing that should be planned for. Investors can steel themselves against the inevitable decline by picking up the stocks with the strongest businesses. It's only a matter of...
STOCKS
#Italy#Ceo#The Stock Market#Milan#Reuters#Italian#Rhone Capital#Essilorluxottica#Illy Group
ASML sees around $2.27 billion in sales in China in 2021, 2022 – CFO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Thursday the company sees demand for its products remaining strong in China, with around 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) in sales in 2021. CFO Roger Dassen said that ASML, which is currently operating at full capacity, thinks it will have...
MARKETS
Vivendi to vote in favour of Mediaset plans for dual class share structure

MILAN (Reuters) – French media group Vivendi will vote in favour of plans to introduce a dual class share structure at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, the companies said on Thursday. Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset earlier this year moved its legal headquarters to the...
BUSINESS
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Holcim announces green investments and products shift in 2025 targets

ZURICH (Reuters) – Holcim unveiled its new 2025 targets on Thursday saying it wants to expand its solutions and products business and lower its carbon footprint. Holcim, which makes cement, concrete and pre-cast structures, is now aiming for annual sales to increase by 3% to 5% after currency movements and changes to its portfolio, the same level as before.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Is Goldman's Top 2022 Internet Stock Pick

Goldman Sachs named Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report as its top stock pick for 2022 in the Internet space, with Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report and Meta Platform (Facebook) (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report also on the list of top picks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
delawarebusinessnow.com

The GE split and a CEO’s eye-popping pay package

This week, GE announced plans to finally leave the world of conglomerates. Larry Culp – who had retired to the picturesque Eastern Shore town of Chestertown, MD after stepping down as CEO of a former mini conglomerate – agreed to take the reins of the legendary company in 2018. Before...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The CEO of a premium stock-picking service says buy these 3 names to invest in the 3 most disruptive technological trends today

7investing CEO Simon Erickson thinks that investors should look "outside of the herd." He believes that "buy now, pay later," quantum computing, and gene editing are disruptive sectors. Erickson revealed his top investment choices within each sector on a recent podcast appearance. Simon Erickson, CEO of premium stock-picking service 7investing,...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Buoyant stock markets on pause, eye U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – Boosted by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, global stock markets held the line close to their all-time highs on Tuesday but investors were reluctant to commit further to the rally before getting a clearer picture of the surge in U.S inflation. U.S. Treasury yields slipped after...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: New Week, New Highs for Stocks

A downright persistent market rally kept its mojo into a new week, with the major indexes again making a slow grind upward to all-time highs Monday. Helping fuel the optimism was a final push in Washington to get an infrastructure bill across the finish line. Late Friday, the House sent the $1.2 trillion piece of legislation to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law soon.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS

