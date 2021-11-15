ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

With an eye on the stock market, Italy’s Illycaffe picks new CEO

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Illycaffe has chosen Cristina Scocchia, current boss of cosmetic company Kiko, to become chief executive at the start of next year as the Italian premium coffee maker gears up for a potential stock market listing. The company controlled by the Illy family said that Scocchia would...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Playtech investor Gopher pulls out of potential takeover battle

(Reuters) -Gopher Investments, the No.2 shareholder in Playtech, walked away from a potential three-way takeover battle for the British gambling software maker on Friday, saying it was committed to a separate deal to buy a portion of the business. Playtech’s shares were trading 5% lower at 7.3 pounds by 1233...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 - sources

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA). Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ceo#The Stock Market#Milan#Reuters#Italian#Rhone Capital#Essilorluxottica#Illy Group
The Motley Fool

Buy These 3 Stocks If There's Another Market Dip

The odds are increasing that a market correction is coming sooner rather than later. Market crashes are a normal part of stock investing that should be planned for. Investors can steel themselves against the inevitable decline by picking up the stocks with the strongest businesses. It's only a matter of...
STOCKS
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
TheStreet

Amazon Is Goldman's Top 2022 Internet Stock Pick

Goldman Sachs named Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report as its top stock pick for 2022 in the Internet space, with Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report and Meta Platform (Facebook) (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report also on the list of top picks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

German online bank N26 to exit North American market

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German online bank N26 will exit the North American market, the lender said on Thursday. The bank, which has been under intense scrutiny by German regulators, said offerings in the United States would stop from Jan. 11. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

New Balance CEO Eyes Strong Bounce Back In 2021

At SFIA’s Trends & Insights conference, Joe Preston, New Balance CEO and president, said his company’s sales are on a path to climb “about 30 percent this year” and move past 2019 levels as it strongly recovers from the pandemic. The brand also continues to pack momentum in the future.
BUSINESS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock Is This Expert Investor’s Top Pick

Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Toronto-based Baskin Wealth Management, has presented his favorite stocks: Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, PayPal and Charter Communications, with the cloud and e-commerce giant taking the top spot. The expert has endorsed the bullish narrative on AMZN for the...
STOCKS
delawarebusinessnow.com

The GE split and a CEO’s eye-popping pay package

This week, GE announced plans to finally leave the world of conglomerates. Larry Culp – who had retired to the picturesque Eastern Shore town of Chestertown, MD after stepping down as CEO of a former mini conglomerate – agreed to take the reins of the legendary company in 2018. Before...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Exclusive-Italy’s De Nora picks Goldman, Credit Suisse to work on IPO

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Industrie De Nora, which makes components to produce green hydrogen, has picked Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to work on plans to list in Milan, two sources said on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO), which is planned for next spring, could value the Italian company...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The CEO of a premium stock-picking service says buy these 3 names to invest in the 3 most disruptive technological trends today

7investing CEO Simon Erickson thinks that investors should look "outside of the herd." He believes that "buy now, pay later," quantum computing, and gene editing are disruptive sectors. Erickson revealed his top investment choices within each sector on a recent podcast appearance. Simon Erickson, CEO of premium stock-picking service 7investing,...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Buoyant stock markets on pause, eye U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – Boosted by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, global stock markets held the line close to their all-time highs on Tuesday but investors were reluctant to commit further to the rally before getting a clearer picture of the surge in U.S inflation. U.S. Treasury yields slipped after...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy