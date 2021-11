The Colorado Rockies did not give right-hander Jon Gray a qualifying offer. Does he fit in the Detroit Tigers rotation?. This evening, the Rockies did not give right-hander Jon Gray a qualifying offer. The third pick over in the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma was one of the best homegrown starters Colorado has had so this came as a huge surprise. So the question is, can he fit into the Detroit Tigers rotation?

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO