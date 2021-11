The offseason is only a few days old, but the rumor mill is already churning and Eduardo Rodriguez seems to be a focal point of a lot of these early whispers. And on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox were involved in some of those rumors as well. Boston has already has a one-year offer out to Rodriguez in the form of the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but Jon Heyman is also reporting that Boston has a multi-year offer out to the lefty as well.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO