Paso Robles police arrest records for Nov. 7-15

40-year-old Atascadero resident Marshall Athan Badgett arrested and transported to county jail. – On Saturday at approximately 7:55 a.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department were dispatched to the 7300 block of San Marcos Road on several reports of a man standing on the street screaming that he had a gun. Officers arrived in the area and determined the suspect was outside his residence. A jogger passing by the residence saw the suspect in his yard armed with a firearm. The suspect pointed the firearm at the jogger. The jogger was able to safely flee the area. Shortly after, officers heard a gun shot from the suspect’s property.

ATASCADERO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO