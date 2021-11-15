Paso Robles police arrest records for Nov. 7-15
- On Nov. 7, Miguel Ortizortega, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 7, Catalina Floresvasquez, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 7, Sonia Arianne Iliff, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On Nov. 9, Celerino Gervaciochavez, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Meadowlark Road for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 10, Andrew Stanley, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for receiving or concealing stolen property, tampering with or injuring a vehicle or its contents, and prowling/peeking in a door or window.
- On Nov. 10, Arthur John Watson, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th Street and Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Nov. 11, Guillermo Maldonadogalvez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 12, Francisco Ortiz Guerrero, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 11, Jose Luis Salinas Villarreal, 36, of Santa Maria, was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer) and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 11, Jonathan Michael Imig, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Via Camilia and Riverglen in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 12, Allison Rae Trammel, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Nov. 12, Erica Lynn King, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 12, Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On Nov. 13, Jose Guadalupe Cano, 20, of Santa Margarita, was arrested in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Nov. 14, Patrick Raymond King, 63, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Ave in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 14, Bronson Cole Vanfleet, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Riverside Ave in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Nov. 15, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.
