The Groom's Issue

How is he walking?! A groom made a GRAND entrance on his wedding night at the reception. He must have had a drink or three because anyone who hits their head that hard and acts like it’s nothing has liquor in their system. His new bride is saying to herself, ‘oh boy, that’s all mine now.’ But kudos to him for immediately getting up and acting like nothing happened. That’s the way to do it. Never point out your mistakes! Love this guy!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO