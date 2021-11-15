ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Groom's Issue

brides.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be fooled by our name: at Brides, we’re Team Grooms, too. Last fall, after publishing the results of our American Wedding Study, which found that over 70 percent of men have always wanted to be married (with a third having dreamed about their wedding for much of their lives), we...

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Essay: What Being a "Groom" Means to Me

Groom? That’s for other people. I’m David Beahm. I only deal with them, I’m not one of them. Right? Not so much anymore. Because of my professional life as a wedding designer and producer—a founder; an owner; a protector of my company’s reputation (my actual name); someone from whom people seek opinions; someone who directs, designs, and leads; someone who has to be fabulous in public—I have had to live a very self-centered life. I constantly must think about the next move, for me. Enter Matty.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
brides.com

A Couple's Guide to Finding the One Together

You’ve heard the old wives’-tale: It’s bad luck for grooms to see the bride’s wedding dress before the big day. But in today's society, it seems like more and more couples are choosing to toss that superstitious tradition out the window—opting to work together to select their entire wedding day outfits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelianne Stankus
brides.com

Sneak Peek: Inside Chase and Kelianne's Summer Wedding Vision

Sneak Peek: Inside Chase and Kelianne's Summer Wedding Vision. Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson are still months away from their big day, but they’ve already made some big decisions: They have a date set, venue and photographer booked, and a wedding planner hired. In fact, Kelianne and Chase met their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101wkqx.com

Groom made sure that his grand entrance was memorable.

How is he walking?! A groom made a GRAND entrance on his wedding night at the reception. He must have had a drink or three because anyone who hits their head that hard and acts like it’s nothing has liquor in their system. His new bride is saying to herself, ‘oh boy, that’s all mine now.’ But kudos to him for immediately getting up and acting like nothing happened. That’s the way to do it. Never point out your mistakes! Love this guy!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Worthington Daily Globe

Tux trends: Dapper dressing still rules for grooms

WORTHINGTON — When men want to look their very best, with or without a vest, The Stag is the area’s go-to shop. “The Stag has been busy; there’s been an uptick in demand for wedding wear,” said store owner Robyn Moser, referring to a recent rush of nuptial celebrations following the 2020 pandemic shutdown. “We are a full-service shop that offers a personal touch with one-on-one connections.”
WORTHINGTON, MN
brides.com

Wedding Planning Stress? Experts Weigh In on How to Enjoy the Experience

Marriage and family therapist Yeshiva Davis has a made up word for that feeling you get when planning a wedding: “nercited.” It’s a combination of nervous and excited, and it’s a feeling that she says comes naturally when you’re embarking on something new and unknown, and you’re looking to the future. However, there is a difference between feeling “nercited” and totally stressed out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groom#Team Grooms#American Wedding Study#Tiktokers#Men S Wearhouse#Svp#Gm#Bts#Dm
brides.com

Pnina Tornai Designed a New Line of Heirloom-Worthy Fashion Jewelry

Let's be real: we have all fantasized about wearing a Pnina Tornai bridal gown. Having appeared on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress for 19 seasons, the renowned designer has gained a loyal following of brides, fashion lovers, and reality TV fans alike, all who tune in to see what the self-proclaimed "queen of bling" will dream up next. And while Tornai's couture gowns (complete with her signature beadwork) are perfect for the aisle, they're not necessarily something you can easily incorporate into your day-to-day wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Cosmopolitan

This throwback picture of Jennifer Lopez is proof she ages backwards

We love a good ol’ celebrity throwback. As well as giving us a blast from the past, most of these pictures show that celebs just don’t seem to age. Like the time Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture from 23 years ago, even though it looked like it could have been taken last week. Well, minus the little Kendall Jenner. Or, the time Paris Hilton posted a picture of herself as a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Sister Wives' Christine Brown splits from Kody Brown after 25 years: We've 'grown apart'

Christine, 49, announced the pair's split on Instagram Tuesday, saying the longtime couple had "grown apart." "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy