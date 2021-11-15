The Promise of Regenerative Retail

With the first stage of 5G rolled out practically globally, some limited new capabilities are available. But now operators are turning their focus to the next level, exploring new ways to operate and automate their networks and extract new value. As a whole new world of capabilities will be revealed in the next 1-2 years with 5G SA, and the overall network cloudification, eyes are now turning to what new use cases can be monetized, and how this can be done.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO