So, Peoria Rock fans, are you excited?? We are beyond stoked to welcome back Grammy winners Greta Van Fleet, with special guests Rival Sons, and The Velveteers! The show is set for Saturday night March 26th, 2022, at the Peoria Civic Center Arena! Tickets are on sale Friday November 12th at 10am at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, or at TicketMaster.com. Check out the Pre-Sale on Thursday November 11th at 10am, just use the local code ‘GVF2022.’ Greta Van Fleet wowed us here in Peoria just a few years ago, and now they are storming back to the River City! Do not miss this show! Thank you Live Nation and the Peoria Civic Center! Let’s Rock 2022!

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO