We’ve got an early UFC Vegas 42 card coming up, which will be headlined by former featherweight champ, Max Holloway, going heads up with the company’s #3 rated 145-pounder, Yair Rodriguez. In terms of name value, this fight is doing all of the heavy lifting, but after the past-two weekends being pure fuego, I guess we can’t really be too mad about it. Before this top-tier tilt turn up, let’s take a look at the associated moneylines and prop bets for it. Also, don’t forget to breeze through the graphic of complete UFC Vegas 42 odds located towards the bottom of the page.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO