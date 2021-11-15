ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Choice Privileges Members Only Madness 2021 Day 1: 20% Off November 27 – December 11

By John Ollila
loyaltylobby.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoice Privileges has today started its Members Only Madness 2021 that runs through the end of this week. Members can save 20% off their stays two days or longer in the US between November 27 – December 12 if booked November 15 – 20. You can access this offer...

loyaltylobby.com

Comments / 0

Related
loyaltylobby.com

Best Western Rewards Extends Member Tiers Until March 2023

Best Western joined many other hospitality sector actors that have decided to extend their loyalty program member tiers by an additional year (for the second time). Best Western Rewards has now extended member tiers through March 2023. You can access Best Western Rewards here. Announcement from Best Western:. BEST WESTERN®...
LIFESTYLE
loyaltylobby.com

Top Hotel Promotions November 2021

Here is an updated look at the top 5 most lucrative hotel promotions you can take advantage of this November. Remember that it pays to take advantage of the bonus and promotional offers from hotel loyalty programs. You can supercharge your point earnings!. 1. Hilton Honors Double & Triple Points...
LIFESTYLE
loyaltylobby.com

Check Your Hilton Honors Account For Current & Used Rewards

Hilton has made changes to its online My Account page, which usually displays upcoming reservations, your tier status and progress, and points activity. Honors members can see what outstanding free night awards they have unredeemed and what they have recently used. You can access Hilton Honors My Account here. Hilton...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Travel Agencies#Madness#Choice Hotels#Suburban#Individual Mainstay
GeekTyrant

Humble Bundle Reveals November Humble Choice Games

Humble Bundle has made their November Humble Choice (affiliate link) bundle live. If you’re a Humble Choice subscriber, you’ll gain access to over $200 worth of games like Due Process, BPM: Bullets per Minute (a game that our own Daniel Black enjoyed), and much more. Plus, 5% of Humble Choice...
VIDEO GAMES
loyaltylobby.com

Airfare of the Day [Mint Suites] JETBLUE London to Orlando from £1,380

Today’s Airfare of the Day goes to JetBlue and their midweek business class excursion round trip fares departing from London (LGW / LHR), United Kingdom to Orlando (MCO), United States. Remember to email or message us via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with your airfare-related questions or discoveries!. fare: JETBLUE (B6)...
ORLANDO, FL
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘November is the new December’ for book buying

With the holidays right around the corner, you may be deciding on what gift to get that special someone. If it’s a book, put the order in now. To counter potential issues with the global supply chain, booksellers are stocking up on orders. The supply chain issues stretch across the bookselling spectrum from paper shortages to shipping container shortages, to labor shortages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Rip-off travel websites charging up to £72 for free passenger locator forms

Travellers are being warned to be vigilant about rip-off websites which are offering “help” with passenger locator forms in exchange for cash.“Instead of leaving travellers to use official government websites for their holiday paperwork, companies are offering to ‘help’ people fill out passenger locator forms (PLFs) on their behalf for a fee,” reported Which? Travel, noting that many of the offers pertained to foreign travel forms.Researching the trend for travel websites offering assistance, the consumer champion found sites charging up to $99 (£72) for the service.Of six countries’ forms they’d seen offers of paid assistance for, Which? found that...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
CNET

Macy's shares preview of its Black Friday deals

Macy's became the latest retailer to show off a preview of its Black Friday discounts on Monday. The company offered a "sneak peek" of its deals on fashion, jewelry, toys, home goods and tech on the Black Friday sales section of its website. Starting on Nov. 3, Macy's will roll...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WausauPilot

Friends of library to hold members-only sale

WAUSAU – The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more information.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy