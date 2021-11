On Friday November 5th, Microsoft became the most valued company in the world with a market cap of nearly 2.49 trillion at market close, surpassing Apple at $2.46 trillion. Microsoft closed in the first quarter at $2 trillion this year and released a significant Windows update for the first time in five years. They beat expectations in the first quarter of this year, climbing 42% since last year. While Apple was doing well with iPhone sales up 47% since last year, they did not meet expectations. This caused a drop from early September to now, dropping by 4.4%.

