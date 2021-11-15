ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Room for Error As LSU Football Enters Final Two Games Needing Wins to Keep 2021 Alive

By Glen West
 4 days ago

Ed Orgeron has two weeks left and he wants it to be known the 2021 Tigers don't plan to go down without a fight. LSU is in a must win situation sitting at 4-6 on the season with ULM and Texas A&M to close out the season.

If the Tigers can't pull off wins on senior day and in College Station Thanksgiving weekend, their season will not only come to an end but it will be the first losing season in Baton Rouge of the 21st century. With so many key pieces down, the goal of these next two weeks will most importantly be about keeping the players fresh.

Orgeron purposely didn't have the Tigers practice in pads on Wednesday just to allow the player's bodies to take a little less of a beating. It'll be the plan this week as well with LSU set to welcome ULM for the home finale on Saturday at 8 p.m.

"First off we're going to fight. They know I got two weeks left and we're giving it everything we got," Orgeron said. "We didn't put on pads on Wednesday, that was the first time we did that, I gave them a little break and I thought that helped them. I'm gonna keep them fresh but we're still paying attention to the detail and whatever happens, we're gonna finish strong."

ULM is coming off a road loss to 2-8 Arkansas State this weekend so the Tigers will at the very least be favored in their final home game of the season. The issue won't be the defensive gameplan, which has been exquisite with its blitzes over the last two weeks.

The issue for the purple and gold will come with its offensive strategy, which has really failed the Tigers in each of their last three games. LSU even switched things up by playing freshman Garrett Nussmeier for all but two series of the Arkansas game and while there were flashes of brilliance, the offense really struggled once it got into Razorbacks territory and the field shortened.

Sharpening the redzone offense will undoubtedly be a focus this week for this group while at the same time continuing its quarterback competition.

"We've got to call better plays, got to do better things. That's obvious, it was obvious last week, especially in the redzone," Orgeron said. "We gotta be smarter with the football. I'm not an offensive guy, I've never pretended to be an offensive guy."

If LSU walks away with a win at home against ULM, which it absolutely should, it will set up a must win regular season finale with No. 16 Texas A&M on the road. The Aggies have a potent defense but have been up and down this season, much like the rest of the SEC.

Finishing this season off the right way will be the goal and LSU has proven the last two weeks there's still talent to compete with those upper echelon programs this year.

"We had a tough opponent last week too, nobody thought we could play with them and we did," Orgeron said. "This is about us sticking together, I challenged the guys and it's hard right now. The more we stick together and come to practice next week and get on a good start before ULM, that's all we can do."

LSUCountry

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of ULM Matchup

Ed Orgeron sat his players down after practice on Thursday and told a hypothetical to his players about how to approach this ULM game. He asked his players if they had a job, worked all week and payday was Saturday night, would they not show up to work to collect their check?
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs ULM

LSU walks in as heavy favorites against a ULM team that should give the Tigers a good chance to "get right" ahead of the regular season finale against Texas A&M. The Warhawks are coming off a loss to FCS school Arkansas State while the Tigers have lost five of their last six, including back-to-back heartbreakers against Alabama and Arkansas. This Tigers' defense is playing with a newfound confidence after finally figuring out how effective this group can be when it applies pressure and blitzes from all angles.
Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Linebackers Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark Have Formed Lifelong Bond

The relationship between senior linebacker’s Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville goes beyond the game of football. The two first connected in high school, with Clark playing for Southern Lab and Baskerville playing at Evangel. Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis-Price were also life long teammates of Clark but he and Baskerville bonded immediately both being linebackers.
LSUCountry

LSU Could Be Getting Back Some Added Help in the Secondary

It's been no small secret that as the 2021 season has progressed, LSU's depth in the secondary as significantly depleted along the way. The Tigers have been recycling players in and out of the rotation for weeks now but the program could soon get a little more stability in the back half of the defense for the final two weeks.
LSUCountry

Looking at the LSU-Lincoln Riley Buzz Through the Lens of Oklahoma

LSU has reached the one month point in coaching search and rumors are swirling around a number of prominent Tigers candidates. Most recently, the buzz has circled around Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley as one of the big name coaches LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would like to pursue. With the Sooners...
LSUCountry

Plenty of Room for Improvement for LSU Basketball After 3-0 Start

LSU may be off to three straight convincing wins to open its 2021 season but Will Wade will be the first to tell you the Tigers haven't come close to playing a complete game. The Tigers have won in three different ways this season but there's been one constant that's frustrated Wade to no end, slow starts. One of the phrases Wade has thrown out to the public most during his tenure is LSU being a good six minute team, meaning closing the final six minutes of games the right way.
LSUCountry

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Tigers Have Plenty to Lose With Two Games Remaining

Ed Orgeron didn't leave the LSU campus on Sunday. He and the LSU team were down in the dumps the day after another crushing blow at the hands of Arkansas. This is an important two games for all of the players on the LSU roster because what Orgeron wants each and every one of them to do is not bow down and accept this season as a lost cause. There's plenty to play for in these final two games, including a potential bowl appearance, but most importantly, pride.
LSUCountry

LSU Offense Working to Stop "Leaks" as 2021 Season Winds Down

It's hard for Liam Shanahan to directly point to the issue that's causing the LSU offenses recent struggles. Because the effort has been there, the attitude and approach have been there too. But the problems have surfaced with execution which has been a bitter pill to swallow for an offense...
LSUCountry

An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with ULM

LSU enters the final two games of the 2021 season looking for any kind of positive momentum in what promises to be a wild offseason of change. It'll be senior night for the purple and gold, who have a chance to get a feel good win in a game that shouldn't really be close.
LSUCountry

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron "Tells the Truth" About State of Tigers Offense

With two weeks left in his LSU coaching career, the one thing that Ed Orgeron has been in recent weeks is honest about the state of this football team. He's been extremely complimentary about the job that Daronte Jones and the defense has done in recent performances since the open date. And he's been equally critical about where the state of this offense is with two games remaining.
LSUCountry

Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Arkansas

Arkansas wins the toss and will play defense first. Illegal formation and Arkansas will punt. LSU just can't wrap up KJ Jefferson in this half. Have had multiple chances for sacks, negative plays but he keeps getting out of them. 4th-and-1 for Arkansas incoming. LSU goes for it on 4th-and-3...
Baton Rouge, LA
