No Room for Error As LSU Football Enters Final Two Games Needing Wins to Keep 2021 Alive

Ed Orgeron has two weeks left and he wants it to be known the 2021 Tigers don't plan to go down without a fight. LSU is in a must win situation sitting at 4-6 on the season with ULM and Texas A&M to close out the season.

If the Tigers can't pull off wins on senior day and in College Station Thanksgiving weekend, their season will not only come to an end but it will be the first losing season in Baton Rouge of the 21st century. With so many key pieces down, the goal of these next two weeks will most importantly be about keeping the players fresh.

Orgeron purposely didn't have the Tigers practice in pads on Wednesday just to allow the player's bodies to take a little less of a beating. It'll be the plan this week as well with LSU set to welcome ULM for the home finale on Saturday at 8 p.m.

"First off we're going to fight. They know I got two weeks left and we're giving it everything we got," Orgeron said. "We didn't put on pads on Wednesday, that was the first time we did that, I gave them a little break and I thought that helped them. I'm gonna keep them fresh but we're still paying attention to the detail and whatever happens, we're gonna finish strong."

ULM is coming off a road loss to 2-8 Arkansas State this weekend so the Tigers will at the very least be favored in their final home game of the season. The issue won't be the defensive gameplan, which has been exquisite with its blitzes over the last two weeks.

The issue for the purple and gold will come with its offensive strategy, which has really failed the Tigers in each of their last three games. LSU even switched things up by playing freshman Garrett Nussmeier for all but two series of the Arkansas game and while there were flashes of brilliance, the offense really struggled once it got into Razorbacks territory and the field shortened.

Sharpening the redzone offense will undoubtedly be a focus this week for this group while at the same time continuing its quarterback competition.

"We've got to call better plays, got to do better things. That's obvious, it was obvious last week, especially in the redzone," Orgeron said. "We gotta be smarter with the football. I'm not an offensive guy, I've never pretended to be an offensive guy."

If LSU walks away with a win at home against ULM, which it absolutely should, it will set up a must win regular season finale with No. 16 Texas A&M on the road. The Aggies have a potent defense but have been up and down this season, much like the rest of the SEC.

Finishing this season off the right way will be the goal and LSU has proven the last two weeks there's still talent to compete with those upper echelon programs this year.

"We had a tough opponent last week too, nobody thought we could play with them and we did," Orgeron said. "This is about us sticking together, I challenged the guys and it's hard right now. The more we stick together and come to practice next week and get on a good start before ULM, that's all we can do."